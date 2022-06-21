Laxmi Vilas Palace to Dakshinamurthy Temple, Must Visit Places in Vadodara

Gujrat is a state known for its rich culture and biodiversity. It is a very popular tourist spot for people from all around the world. One must-visit city in Gujrat is Vadodara. Popular for its golden history and beautiful places, the city is a wonder in itself. It is the perfect destination to visit for a history geek. Let us tell you the 5 places you must visit when you take a trip to Vadodara.

Laxmi Vilas Palace:

As per the locals, this palace is the largest private residence ever built. Equipped with modern facilities, the palace is four times the size of Buckingham Palace. There is also a golf course on the campus of this palace. The palace is also filled with Indian and European art.

Kadiya Dungar Cave:

Being one of the oldest and most beautiful places in Vadodara, the Kadiya Dungar Cave was constructed hundreds of years ago. This cave depicts Buddhist culture and is a collection of seven caves. Its history takes you back to the first or second century. You can see grand pillars in it and it is a must-visit place for any history geek.

Nazarbagh Palace:

It is the royal residence of Gaekwad Gharana and is a three-storey building that was completed in the 18th century. The place has turned to ruins after the robbery.

Dakshinaurthy Temple:

Also known as the EME temple, the speciality of the temple is that you see symbols of every religion here. The entrance of the temple is in the south direction and thus the name is Dakshinaurthy temple. The Kalash in the temple symbolises Hinduism, the dome Islam, the tower Christianity, the entrance Jainism, and the tower is a symbol of Buddhism.

Vadodara Museum & Picture Gallery

The Vadodara Museum & Picture Gallery, inspired by London’s Science Museum and Albert Museum, is a great place to visit. It has a diverse collection of items from geology, archaeology, and natural history. You will also see artefacts from Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III collection, which were essential in establishing this museum.

