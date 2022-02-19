Learn About 5 Superfoods That Contain Cancer-Fighting Properties

Cancer has become the leading cause of death across the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). But have you ever wondered, how many of these deaths could have been prevented only by focusing on a healthy diet? Yes, you heard that right. Thanks to advanced medical science, some studies and research prove that some superfoods possess cancer-fighting properties.

The term cancer-fighting properties refer to the foods that may lower the risk of developing cancer if a person adds them to their diet in a routine manner. Health experts across the globe have recommended consuming a healthy diet daily as it can fight many health problems like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, etc. Several studies on cancer have urged people to eat plant-based foods for their phytonutrients and other special compounds. So here is the list of some superfoods that you must include in your diet to be able to prevent cancer.

Berries

These are rich in minerals, vitamins, and dietary fibres. Due to its antioxidant properties and other potential health benefits, it gets a lot of recommendations from researchers. A study demonstrates that the anti-inflammatory effects of blueberries can prevent the growth of breast cancer tumours in mice.

Broccoli

This green vegetable is the powerhouse of phytochemicals, which can also be found in other cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, kale, and cauliflower. They are very protective against cancers like prostate, lung, colon, breast, bladder, liver, neck, head, mouth, esophagus, and stomach.

Apple

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, this saying can’t be truer. The polyphenol present in apples has promising anticancer properties. Not just this, but the plant-based compounds polyphenols are very helpful with cardiovascular diseases and many infections.

Walnut

The American Institute of Cancer Research states that all nuts can turn out to be healthy when it comes to fighting cancer, but walnuts have been researched more compared to other nuts. It contains Polyphenols, Alpha-linolenic acid, Phytosterols, Melatonin, Tannins (proanthocyanidins and ellagitannins). These properties can reduce cancer risk.

Tomato

The red color of tomatoes makes them a potential weapon against prostate cancer and heart disease. This red color comes from phytochemicals.

