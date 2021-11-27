Learn from Alia Bhatt How Yoga Wheel can Assist You in Acing Full Body Stretch

Yoga is one of the calming ways of introducing a fitness routine in your hectic life. And if you are looking to take your yoga routine up a notch then think about using a yoga wheel to add an element of challenge. If you are wondering how a yoga wheel could up your yoga game, take cues from Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The actress often shares a glimpse into her yoga routine from her home.

Alia adds the yoga wheel when she practices a pose like the uttana shishosana also known as the puppy pose. With the help of a yoga wheel, the actress keeps it strong and aligned in an extended puppy pose. The puppy pose helps in opening up the shoulders and the heart as celebrity fitness coach Anshuka says. Sharing Alia’s puppy pose asana on Instagram, Anshuka shares, “My personal favourite shoulder opener is this variation of the puppy pose, I feel like it’s the deepest yet to get into on the mat."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWj-TgIouG5/

This asana is beneficial for your spine and also opens up your shoulders. While practicing this pose, you would find your upper back, spine, and shoulders stretching; it also opens the chest, and helps release chronic tension from the shoulders and neck.

Another asana aced by Alia on the yoga wheel is the Kapotasana or Pigeon pose. The actress was seen practicing this kneeling back-bending asana in an Instagram post shared earlier in September.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTv_fbNsJQW/

The yoga wheel assists you in acing that back arch as it stretches the entire front of the body, the ankles, thighs and groins, abdomen and chest, and throat. For beginners, the yoga wheel will work as an assistant in acing the intense pose. Consistent practice of this asana will strengthen the back muscles, and also improve your posture. The Pigeon pose also stimulates the organs of the abdomen and neck.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVFsdc1oS2u/

What do you think of Alia’s Yoga?

