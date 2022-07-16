Learn How Surya Gochar In Cancer Will Influence Your Zodiac Signs 

The Sun is regarded as the most powerful planet in Vedic astrology. According to astrology, the Sun will leave Gemini and enter Cancer, which is the water element of the Moon, on July 16. All 12 zodiac signs will witness a change because of the Surya Gochar. Let us see how each sign will be affected by the transit of the Sun in Cancer.

Aries

The Sun will be the lord of the fifth house for people of the Aries zodiac sign. During this transition phase, you can devote complete attention to your family’s needs. You will likely have a good performance at the workplace.

Taurus

For Taurus, there will be a good money flow into business because of the shift in the Sun sign. The economic situation will improve.

Gemini

People born under the sign of Gemini will benefit from the arrival of the Sun in Cancer. There is a possibility of financial improvement. investments will provide a good return.

Cancer

Job promotions and salary hikes are possible. The family will be fully supportive, and societal respect will also rise.

Leo

The Sun is rising from the 12th house for people born under this sign. During this time, you must be mindful of your financial expenditure. Those doing business with a foreign corporation may travel during this time.

Virgo

Businessmen are likely to get a profit. This transit is auspicious for students gearing up for higher education studies.

Libra

Sun is transiting the tenth house, or the karmic house, for people of this zodiac. You are likely to get a lot of respect in your industry because of this passage.

Scorpio

increase in fortunes on the cards. During this period, your father and guru might provide immense assistance.

Sagittarius

Sun, the lord of luck, is transiting in the ninth house for people of this zodiac. You will have to work a little harder during this time. It is recommended that you drive carefully.

Capricorn

The Sun, the lord of the ninth house, will stay ineffectual for people born under this sign. During this time, take care of your wife’s health.

Aquarius

Sun is transiting the house of enemies and debts, or the sixth house, for Aquarians. During this time, all of your foes will be destroyed. You are also likely to make money from your foreign relations.

Pisces

The Sun will remain in the fifth house of Pisces sign in the form of wisdom. Keep your thoughts focused on your education at all times. Respect others’ sentiments and emotions if you love them.

