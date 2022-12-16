Learn How to Ace Warrior Yoga Pose. Courtesy: Malaika Arora

There is no denying that Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. From yoga to pilates, she experiments with different workout routines in order to stay fit and healthy. She even posts short videos on her social media page to encourage her fans. Malaika now shared a video of her practising a set of asanas, mainly the ‘warrior pose’.

The clip showed the actress engaging in Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) and Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) poses during her yoga session. Malaika may be seen in the video striking the Warrior II pose, also known as Virabhadrasana II. As she joins them in the namaste, she bends forward, rests her palms on the ground, lifts her knee parallel to the ground, and brings her hands close to her chest. She briefly maintains Warrior III stance before extending her arms and torso upward and bringing her hands back in front of her chest.

Malaika captioned her video, “Hello Warrior divas. You possess the strength and willpower of a warrior. All you have to do is realize it." She added, “For me, yoga is the tool to unleash my potential, feel powerful and attempt challenges fiercely". The actress mentioned, “And today, I want you to start your day by affirming with me. I am enough. I choose to be kind to myself. I am grateful for another day of life. Have a wonderful week ahead."

Advertisement

Warrior, known in Sanskrit as Vīrabhadrasana, is a series of yoga poses that embodies the mythic warrior Vīrabhadra (according to the Vedic teachings). It’s a core posture — a lunging, standing asana that can help you build strength in your legs, spine, and torso.

Yoga teachings state that Warrior I is crucial for improving alignment, engaging in deep, mindful breathing, and increasing flexibility of your shoulders and back. Warrior II, on the other hand, is a fantastic pose if you’re new to yoga as the practitioner can perform the more complex forward bends after completing this pose.

Advertisement

Benefits of Warrior pose:

Strengthens your shoulders, arms, legs, ankles, and back

Opens your hips, chest, and lungs

Improves focus, balance, and stability

Promotes good circulation and respiration.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here