Learn How to Make Sprouts Salad in Less than 5 Minutes

Sprouts salad is all things healthy. Sprouts are beneficial as its high in nutrients and fibre providing a source of healthy oils and vitamins. Eating a bowl of sprout salad can do wonders. And, if you are someone who is health-conscious, then these sprout recipes are for you. In order to make it, there are two recipes.

Make Sprouts Salad in these two ways

The first recipe

Take a big bowl to add sprouted beans. Add finely chopped tomatoes, green chillies, roasted cumin seeds, olive oil and lemon juice and mix it well. Now, sprinkle salt as per your taste. And, now again mix it with a spoon for 2 to 3 minutes. It is ready.

Second way:

Some of you might not love eating raw sprouted grains, but there is another way to make this salad. First, take a cooker, put half a teaspoon of oil in it and keep it on the stove. Now, add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds to it. When cumin seeds start crackling, add a pinch of turmeric and a pinch of hing and mix it well. Now, add some salt to it and put the sprouts in it. Now, cook it for 5 minutes and turn off the gas. Take out the sprouts and add tomato, onion, olive oil, salt and lemon juice as per taste and mix it well for about 2-3 minutes. Your Sprouts Salad is ready.

