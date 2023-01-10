Legendary Restaurant Noma To Shut Its Door For Customers Next Year, Has Plans For Transformation 

The Copenhagen restaurant which is one of the most revered eateries around the world will be shut down for a massive transformation next year and will not be back in action until the very end of 2024. Noma has always been hailed high for reinventing and reimagining the very versatile, Nordic Cuisine.

This three-Michelin-star restaurant which was headed by chef René Redzepi has declared to come back sometime late next year in an all-new avatar, a ‘giant lab’ which will be known as Noma 3.0.

A statement on the restaurant’s website read, “(It will be) a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before. Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team, a place where you can learn, you can take risks, and you can grow!"

“Serving guests will still be a part of who we are, but being a restaurant will no longer define us," the note further read.

Chef Redzepi told the New York Times, who were the first to report on the planned closure and transformation, that “Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being, it just doesn’t work," hinting at why this reinvention was required almost after two-decades of its opening.

According to reports, Noma 3.0 has been in planning ever since the Pandemic, a time during which the entire service industry was completely devastated. Back in 2021, when Chef Redzepi was awarded the ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ honour, he has stated- “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how fragile our dreams can be, how incredibly grueling and difficult this industry can be."

He further added, “Spent the last year and a half dreaming of something. We’re going to go build it now."

