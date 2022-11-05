Lehenga Styles Perfect For New-Age Brides This Wedding Season

Winter weddings are just around the corner and if you are invited to one or are the winter bride, then get ready to have some fun shopping. This wedding season, some of India’s top-notch celebrity fashion designers have created opulent lehenga sets that will celebrate you and your Big Day with elan.

There’s a lehenga set for every type of bride. From classics to modern styles, brides-to-be or her entourage can choose from an array of eclectic designs. With a colour palette to compliment your personality, each lehenga set is handcrafted with love.

Here’s a look at what’s hot and happening this wedding season! Pick a designer lehenga that resonates with you and which also screams ‘Bridechilla’ when you adorn it.

SHYAMAL & BHUMIKA

It’s all in the details and fashion designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika have just the perfect lehenga for you. The heavily embroidered lehenga skirt is rich and regal. Known for their intricate handcrafted embroidery and embellishments with antique finish metallic threads, the panelled lehenga is paired with a corset blouse with off-shoulder accents. This lehenga is perfect for wedding festivities such as sangeet or a cocktail party. You could also adorn it if you have an evening wedding ceremony and pair the lehenga with a matching blouse. For those who love to experiment, you could also add a cropped jacket enhanced with beads, thread work or sequins and wear it over the corset.

SHANTNU & NIKHIL

You can never go wrong with white and gold. Fashion designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil are here to prepare you for your wedding with this pristine off-white and gold lehenga. The Baroque lace embroidered in dori work has a captivating aura of its own and comes alive in this allure lehenga set. For new-age brides, a lehenga like this is perfect for a white wedding theme function. The unconventional off-shoulder blouse and dupatta worn like a cape will enhance your overall look on your big day.

NACHIKET BARVE

If you are scouting for a lehenga that’s not only ultra-glamorous but also timeless in its structure and form, Nachiket Barve has just the lehenga for you. The dazzling, magenta, heavily, encrusted, embroidered lehenga adorned by actor Huma Qureshi comes with a long-sleeved choli complemented with a matching, sheer, organza, ruffled, dupatta. In full bloom, the floral motifs encapsulates and blends spring and festive magic in one ensemble. It’s a perfect lehenga set for your sangeet function and you can also wear it as a wedding ensemble if you are having a day wedding.

SAMANT CHAUHAN

Planning a destination wedding and want your lehenga to tell a story, then Samant Chauhan’s tribute to the Nomad bride is what you should be looking for. The free-spirited three-piece lehenga set also featuring a cropped jacket comes to life through intricate embellishments, distinct patterns, and handcrafted thread work. Make memories in this serene ensemble which is an epitome of love and celebration.

ANUSHREE REDDY

Floral designs don’t need to be restricted to just pink or red, you can experiment with colours such as yellow, lavender etc. Known for her exquisite bridal lehenga sets, fashion designer Anushree Reddy has just the lehenga for you, if you want to experiment with colours. The floral embroidery in yellow in this lehenga set is complemented with an embellished border. Paired with a matching blouse, the ivory/lavender ensemble comes with a yellow dupatta making it a perfect mehendi outfit for the new-age bride.

GAURANG SHAH

No one does traditional lehengas like Gaurang Shah. Give your wedding look a traditional makeover with this glittering, gold, brocade lehenga that comes with a matching choli and accessorised with a vermillion, sheer dupatta splashed with delicate, floral embroidery. It’s rich in tradition and will never go out of style. Drape the dupatta giving it an illusion of a saree, just like actor Aditi Rao Hydari did.

MISHRU

Give your bridal look a 3D approach this wedding season. For the new-age bride, Mishru has just the perfect look you can slay in on your big day. The rich magenta lehenga, choli and dupatta trio adorned by actor Mrunal Thakur is encrusted with tonal 3D floral appliqués. The floral pattern in various sizes comes across as one big bouquet of love and is a fine piece of art every bride is going to hold close to her heart.

