Lemongrass to Neem, 5 Easy Ways to Protect Your Kids From Mosquitoes

It’s summer and that also means it’s the season in which mosquitos breed. Mosquitos are a menace because they cause thousands of deaths in our country due to malaria and dengue. Mosquitoes also transmit other deadly diseases such as the zika virus and chikungunya.

Climate change and increase in humidity have only worsened the mosquito menace. Young children are also at risk from mosquitos. Children are often unprepared to deal with mosquitoes and hence they become easy targets for them. Mosquito bites are annoying and can lead to irritation and allergic reactions with long-lasting skin rashes. Therefore, preventing mosquito bites should be a priority.

Here are some home remedies to prevent your young ones from mosquitos.

Poor hygiene is the primary reason for the breeding of mosquitoes. Make extra efforts to ensure that there is no pile of dirt or garbage around your house. Drain any accumulated water and dirt in your coolers or any other corner of your house.

Tulsi leaves effectively destroy mosquito larvae and reduce the chances of them breeding. It is even said in Ayurveda that the Tulsi plant acts as a mosquito repellent if the plant is kept at the entrance and windows of the house. Apart from this, you can also apply basil extract to the body of children.

Lemongrass is a natural mosquito repellent. Lemongrass has a refreshing citrusy aroma, but it is a deterrent for mosquitoes. When paired with Citronella, it is even more effective. Additionally, children are completely safe around lemongrass.

Neem is another beneficial herb. Neem contains compounds that emit an aroma which in turn wards off mosquitoes.

Applying a blend of Neem and Coconut oil onto the skin may keep the mosquitoes at bay. This is an old Ayurvedic remedy. One can also use the aromatic flowers of lavender to keep the mosquitoes away. Mosquitoes are repelled by the scent of lavender flowers.

