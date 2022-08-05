Lessons From Richa Chadha’s Weight Loss Journey

Health should come first while losing weight. Richa Chadha is one of the many people we look up to for fitness motivation. When she first discussed her weight management journey, it immediately became popular, and she was praised for dispelling common myths about weight loss. Richa Chadha wants to lose weight more for health reasons than to get into a particular dress size. Let’s have a look at her weight loss journey:

Exercise is beneficial, but not if you overdo it:

Yes! Exercise aids in calorie burning, but if you overdo it, your body will suffer more harm than benefit. According to Richa, excessive exercise can harm your internal organs and be detrimental to your efforts. A few months prior, Richa had uploaded photos from one of her photo shoots showing off her weight loss.

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

A healthier focus on weight loss should take precedence over concern for dress size:

After uploading her photos to Instagram, she commented, “Healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact. Richa’s fans, followers, and co-stars responded overwhelmingly favourably to the post and the images. Unfortunately, a lot of people only consider weight loss from the perspective of attractiveness and attraction, not from the perspective of health.

The incorrect concept of weight loss is that it should be done to improve heart health rather than to fit into a small-sized clothing. Being overweight has a negative impact on health and increases the risk of developing various fatal diseases. As a result, it’s crucial to monitor the weight and reduce it if it crosses the threshold.

You might not be a good fit for someone else’s weight loss quest:

No two persons can go through the identical process of losing weight. It’s possible that the way your body gains weight differs from that of the person you like. Similar to how you could lose weight differently than the person you are imitating. It’s possible that the weight-loss regimen your friend used won’t be effective for you. Therefore, it is crucial to personalise your weight loss journey and avoid blindly imitating others.

Sleep is crucial:

Exercise is crucial for the body to burn calories, and rest is just as crucial for the body to have time to repair. The body cannot provide you with the full benefits of exercise if you don’t get enough rest. Your body may become worn out. Your muscles will have time to unwind, recover, and grow normally if you get enough sleep. Rest is crucial yet underrated, claims Richa.

