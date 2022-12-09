Wedding season is already here and it’s time to update your wardrobe. Can’t think of outfits to slay the vibrant festivities? Just like always, we are here to save the day. Make a beauteous glam case by experimenting with your fashion choices. Pick chic and stunning ethnic attires in stylish blue shades as it is the hue of the season. We have rounded up a list of the best celebrity-inspired styles for you to bookmark now.

Janhvi Kapoor

A magnificent Banarasi saree in vibrant blue is the most stunning way to make a statement while maintaining a high level of sophistication. Janhvi Kapoor looks like an absolute diva as she poses for the picture. Depending on the aesthetic you choose to wear, you can always amp up your look with accessories.

Ananya Panday

Want to slay by keeping it subtle? Take inspiration from Ananya Panday. She is certainly killing it in a self-embroidered co-ord ensemble. She combined the outfit with a flowing shrug and wore a bralette top with a flared sharara.

Alia Bhatt

Lehengas never go out of style. This royal blue outfit that one can see Alia donning in the picture came with an elbow-length blouse, dupatta, and a matching skirt. Her backless blouse had a deep V-neckline with gold sequins lining the borders. It had a tie-up design, and the entire outfit was covered in bandhani print. Additionally, the skirt and dupatta had a substantial gold border, which made the outfit more mesmerizing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Another perfect wedding guest look is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Anarkali suit. Since the dress had a lot of embroideries, the actress went for minimal accessories to maintain an elegant appearance. She donned an indigo-blue Anarkali kurta with intricate brocade motifs in silver, white, blue, turquoise, and other colors. The large neckline also looked gorgeous with its full-length sleeves. The hemline of the garment has broad borders. Aishwarya wore the kurta with a zari dupatta and matching blue Churidar pants.

