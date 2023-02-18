Let Shraddha Kapoor Teach You How To Ace White Bodycon Dress With Pink Blazer And Shoes

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, has been giving us some major fashion goals. On her latest outing for work, the actress was spotted wearing a pink blazer atop a white bodycon dress. If that wasn’t enough to exude boss lady vibes, Shraddha Kapoor paired her outfit with white shoes and minimal accessories. She kept her hairdo simple and tied her tresses in a high bun with middle parting. Shraddha was pictured at the Filmistan studio in Mumbai, where she gave her fans glimpses of her “many moods." Paparazzo Varinder Chawla posted a couple of snaps of the actress and wrote: “The many moods of Shraddha Kapoor as she gets clicked at Filmistan studio in Mumbai; Keep swiping." The actress is seen smiling, laughing and posing gracefully for the paps at the location.

Shraddha can wear any outfit with grace, from bodycon dresses to matching pantsuits. Recently, she posted some pictures on her Instagram page in which she can be seen wearing a light pink three-piece set. The pale pink costume consists of a corset top, a blazer and miniskirt. The corset top has a fitted bust, structured boning, an asymmetrical cropped hem, front tie closures, and a plunging neckline. The mini skirt, meanwhile, features a body-hugging design, and a high-rise waistline. Shraddha covered the corset and miniskirt ensemble with a matching pale pink blazer. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the pictures boldly, saying, “It’s Monday! Let’s slay today."

Soon after the actress dropped the post, many of her followers flooded the comments section, complimenting her look. One fan wrote, “Uff ye adaa." Another commented, “Cuteness overload." Many dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Remember the time Shraddha Kapoor left her fans in awe by posting pictures of herself in an all-black attire. She wore a striped bodycon dress that had a corset-style neck design. The actress completed her look with black heels and left her hair open.

Meanwhile, the trailer for her upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released last month. Luv Ranjan is the director of the movie. Fans are thrilled to see the pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha on screen for the first time. The movie is slated for release over the Holi weekend this year. Shraddha will soon begin shooting for Stree 2.

