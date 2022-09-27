Let Taapsee Pannu Teach You How To Ace Formals

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her versatile acting. She has won the hearts of people endless times with her powerful performances in movies like Pink, Thappad and Dobaara. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also hailed to be a fashion queen, who always aces classic outfits with a twist of her own. Be it a saree, a pantsuit, or a gown, she always becomes the talk of the tinsel town for her sartorial choices.

Here are 5 times when Taapsee Pannu how to nail that boss look in formals:

Taapsee Pannu looks like a boss in this blazer dress. The actress donned a mint-coloured cutout blazer dress with front pockets and long sleeves. She paired the short dress with embellished earrings and can be seen holding a pair of stylish sunglass. She opted for a minimal makeup look.

Opting for a formal co-ord set, Taapsee looks chic and stylish in this outfit. She slipped into a pink formal skirt and a short sleeve pink coat which accentuated her curves. She added a pink belt for a more formal appearance. The Pink actress looked nice in minimal accessories and makeup.

Never afraid to experiment with her looks, Taapsee went for an orange pantsuit for a vibrant avatar. She wore a blue turtle-neck top that she paired with a short orange blazer and 3/4th length pants. She opted for glam makeup and styled her hair in a bun with a blue ribbon that matched her top.

Taapsee rocked this formal attire - a lilac co-ord set. She opted for a printed shirt with collars. She matched it with a printed blazer and a formal skirt. The pastel-colored co-ord had flower motifs which added a touch of elegance.

