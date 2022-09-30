Let These B-Town Divas Be Your Fashion Inspiration This Navratri Season

Since we have already entered the festive buzz aren’t we excited for everything coming our way? Of course, yes. The festive season is all about gaining some calories and looking our best. Our guilty pleasure, isn’t it?

Talking about Navratri, each day of worship is dedicated to a different goddess, represented by a different colour. And if you’re wondering how to incorporate these colours into your ensemble, we’ll give you some style notes straight from Tinsel Town’s wardrobe that will make you slay this Navratri.

Starting with the very first one, the way Katrina Kaif flaunts her curves with an orange netted saree is to die for. We are pretty sure your love for sarees will grow even more if you style one of your saree with full sleeves and with a plunged neckline.

Next up is the most gorgeous one which has become a trend. Alia Bhatt’s Diwali outfit from last year had all the girls going wild over her Royal Blue lehenga with an infinity cut on the blouse. You can do something similar, and we are pretty sure you will ace it.

It wouldn’t be a lie if we say Madhuri Dixit is aging just like a fine wine. Look how stunning she is in her maroon lehenga with a full sleeves round-neck blouse. You too can get something similar like this because Navratri is all about playing dress-up, especially when it comes to Chaniya cholis.

Well, the Kaftans are back in trend and this time they are back with a bang! An entire mirror work kaftan can be your saviour this festive season and take some style lessons from B-town’s Bhumi and how gracefully she has styled this beautiful kaftan with smokey eyes and tons of jewellery.

We recently fell in love with the actress’s Navratri wardrobe inspiration on her Instagram page. She chose a royal blue sharara set with a mesh dupatta and her kurta stole the show. She went for a no-makeup-makeup look with a pair of Kundan earrings and a statement ring.

