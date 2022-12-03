Let's Talk Sex | Honeymooning? Here's What You Need to Know About Avoiding Honeymoon Cystitis

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance. The column is written by sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In this article, Dr Jain will discuss Honeymoon Cystitis and what precautions can be taken to avoid this infection.

So, you’re off on your honeymoon! It’s a time for celebrating and enjoying newlywed bliss. But before you pack your romantic trip, there’s something you need to know about honeymoon cystitis. Honeymoon cystitis is a urinary tract infection (UTI) that can affect both men and women. Although it’s most common in women, men can get it too. The good news is that it’s usually easy to treat and most people make a full recovery.

The key to avoiding honeymoon cystitis is to be aware of the risk factors and take some simple precautions. So, before you head off on your honeymoon, read this article to avoid honeymoon cystitis.

What Is Honeymoon Cystitis?

Honeymoon Cystitis is a common infection that can affect newlyweds. It tends to present in the same way as other bladder infections. However, the only difference is that it tends to be triggered by sexual intercourse. During sex, E.coli bacteria which tend to live on the skin around your anus can be transferred to your urethra and into the bladder (via your partner’s fingers or penis).

Women are much more at risk of bladder infection, because their urethra is much shorter than the male urethra, which makes it easy for E.coli bacteria to reach the bladder. Men don’t commonly get cystitis without suffering from a more serious underlying health problem.

It usually occurs when a woman has sex for the first time, or when a woman has sex after a long period of time without any sexual activity. The good news is that honeymoon cystitis is usually a temporary condition, and can be easily treated with antibiotics if it’s caught early. The key is to be aware of the symptoms and take steps to avoid it.

What are the Symptoms?

If you’re planning to honeymoon soon, it’s important to be aware of the symptoms of honeymoon cystitis, which includes:

When passing urine, there is a burning sensation.

A strong desire to pass urine despite having recently emptied your bladder

A desire to pass urine more frequently than usual, though only small amounts will be passed

A pain in your stomach near your pubic bone

Your urine may have a strong or foul smell.

Your urine may contain blood or appear cloudy.

How is Honeymoon Cystitis Treated?

The good news is that honeymoon cystitis is usually a minor infection and can be cleared up relatively easily with antibiotics. In more severe cases, you may need to be hospitalised for treatment. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to ease the discomfort:

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, to flush out the bacteria.

Take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to help with the pain.

Urinate after sex to help flush out any bacteria that may have been introduced during intercourse.

Use a heating pad on your lower abdomen to ease cramping.

If you do experience recurrent episodes of honeymoon cystitis, your doctor may prescribe a low-dose antibiotic to be taken after sex.

Can Honeymoon Cystitis Be Prevented?

There are some things that you can do to lower your chances of getting Honeymoon Cystitis, or any type of Cystitis for that matter.

Drink lots of fluids: This will help flush bacteria out of your system.

This will help flush bacteria out of your system. Wipe front to back: This will prevent the spread of bacteria from the anus to the urethra.

This will prevent the spread of bacteria from the anus to the urethra. Urinate as soon as possible after intercourse: This will help flush out bacteria that may have been introduced during sex.

This will help flush out bacteria that may have been introduced during sex. Stay hydrated: This will help dilute your urine and prevent bacteria from forming.

This will help dilute your urine and prevent bacteria from forming. Change sexual position: This will help reduce friction and prevent irritation.

This will help reduce friction and prevent irritation. Ask your partner to be gentler: This will help reduce the amount of force exerted on the bladder and urethra.

Is avoiding sex the only way out?

Certainly not! There are many things you and your doctor can do to try to keep this from ruining your sex life:

If you are currently using a diaphragm or spermicide, consider switching to an alternative method of contraception.

Use a lubricant during sex because vaginal dryness and irritation can increase the risk of infection.

Try emptying your bladder before sex and again within 30 minutes afterwards to flush any bacteria out of your bladder before they can cause an infection.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your honeymoon is cystitis-free and that you enjoy every minute of it. If you are approaching or have gone through the menopause and are suffering with vaginal dryness, talk to your doctor about oestrogen creams. In case any of these measures still do not work you may need to see your doctor.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

