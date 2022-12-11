Let's Talk Sex | Is Period Sex Safe? The Pros and Cons of Having Sex During Menstruation

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, Dr Jain will discuss pros and cons of period sex and help you decide whether or not it’s right for you.

You’ve probably heard of period sex, but you might not be sure what it means. In simple words, period sex is having sex while you’re on your period. And yes, it can be safe — as long as both partners are comfortable with it.

There is no scientific evidence that having sex during menstruation is harmful to your health. Some people find that having sexual intercourse while they are on their period has benefits, like helping with period symptoms. Some people find period sex more pleasurable than sex at other times of the month. And finally, some people find that they’re more sensitive to pain during their periods, so you may want to take that into consideration before engaging in sexual activity.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you decide to go ahead and get it on while you have your period. Another thing to consider is that blood can contain bacteria, so there’s a higher risk of infection during period sex. Using protection can help mitigate that risk.

Benefits of Having Sex During Menstruation

There are plenty of benefits to having sex during menstruation. For starters, it can be more pleasurable since your estrogen and progesterone levels are lower, making your vagina less sensitive to pain. This also means that you might need more time to achieve orgasm. Some women also report increased libido and heightened arousal during their periods. And if you’re experiencing PMS symptoms like cramps, bloating or acne, sex can help reduce those symptoms.

• Cramp Relief: Period cramps occur when your uterus contracts. The contractions help it in shedding its lining, which you see as blood during your period. Orgasms can help relieve menstrual cramps in some women and cause the uterine muscles to contract and then relax, reducing the tension.

• Headache Relief: Headaches are a common period symptom caused by hormonal fluctuations. Sex also releases feel-good endorphins, which can help distract you from period pain and discomfort.

• Lubrication: Menstrual flow can act as a natural lubricant if your vagina is dry. This can improve sex comfort and reduce the need for store-bought lubricants.

Risks Associated with Period Sex

There are a couple of risks associated with period sex, but they’re nothing to be too worried about.

• Increased Risk of Infection: Period blood can contain bacteria so you’re more susceptible to infection during your period because the lining of your uterus is already compromised. Therefore, if you’re not extremely careful about keeping things clean, you could end up with an infection.

• Pregnancy Risk: Another risk is that your chances of getting pregnant vary depending on where you are in your cycle. While having sex on your period may reduce your chances of getting pregnant, it’s not impossible.

Some people have shorter menstrual cycles or menstrual irregularities that affect when ovulation (the release of an egg) occurs. Furthermore, sperm can live in the reproductive tract for up to five days. That means fertilisation can happen after you’ve had sex. If you are not trying to conceive, use contraception whenever you have sex, even if you are menstruating.

• Sexually Transmitted Infections: Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are a major risk of having sex, but period sex can make them more likely. If a person with HIV or hepatitis has sex while menstruating, their partners are at risk because these viruses can be transmitted through blood contact. During a period, changes in the vagina can make a person more prone to infections. Having unprotected sex during your period or at any other time increases your risk of contracting other STIs such as herpes.

If you have period sex, use condoms to avoid catching or spreading an STI.

• Tampons: If you’ve used a tampon while on your period, remember to remove it before having sex. During sex, a forgotten tampon can be pushed deeper into the vagina and cause infection.

A tampon that becomes lodged deep in the vaginal canal may require removal by a provider. If you are unable to remove the tampon yourself, seek medical attention immediately.

Precautions To Be Taken Before Having Period Sex

If you and your partner are planning on having sex during your period, there are a few things you should do to make sure you’re both comfortable and safe.

• First things first: if you have any open cuts or sores on your body, it’s best to avoid having sex until they’ve healed. The last thing you want is for your partner to get an infection.

• Second, if either of you are concerned about the mess, you can always put a dark-coloured towel down on the bed or wherever you plan on getting it on. This way, you don’t have to worry about stains.

• And last but not least, make sure you use some form of birth control. Just because you’re not ovulating doesn’t mean you can’t get pregnant, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

So, is it safe to have sex during menstruation?

The answer is: it depends. There are a few things you should keep in mind if you decide to have sex during your period. First, make sure you’re using a condom to protect against STIs. Second, be aware that there is still a risk of getting pregnant during your periods. Finally, keep in mind that you may be more sensitive to sexually transmitted infections during your period. If you’re comfortable with all of that, then period sex can be a fun, liberating experience. Just make sure to communicate with your partner, and to take it slow. Enjoy!

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

