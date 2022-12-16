Level Up Your Festive Glam With These Christmas Makeup Ideas

Festive Season is around the corner and every woman wants to look gorgeous and stunning. This year dazzle with some makeup trends to celebrate the holiday season with glam and joy. Sparkling eyes, bold lips, natural makeup, flawless skin are some of the makeup trends to get you in the mood for the party season. Pooja Malhotra, Makeup Expert, Kiko Milano shares trends to watch out for this party season.

Sparkly Eyes – Metallic colour eye shadows are an excellent way to add statement to your eyes. Go for colours like gold or copper to get an instant pop of colour. Bejewelled eyes are the new trend this season. Along with that coloured eyeliners, graphical eyeliners, narrow natural lift eye liners rather than a heavy tail are the choices this season. Eye shadows in blue and green are an excellent choice.

Bold Lips – A red lip colour can never go wrong. Go for textures in matte or liquid long stay lipsticks. Lip shades in deep wine, purple and burgundy are also other colours to choose from. Glossy lips are back. Overly outlined lips are the latest trend for the festive season. Swipe a lip stain all over the lips and apply a clear lip gloss over it, making the lips look plump and juicy.

Bold Bright Blush – Bright colour blushes in choice of bold peach and pink is the latest trend this festive season. Take a good amount of product into a fluffy brush and apply generously all over the apple of the cheek extending it outwards from the cheek bone into the hairline. This gives a fresh look to the face.

Less is more – Luminous skin and soft glow is the next trend. The idea is to ace the look with less layering of foundation and concealer. Use a foundation that has minimal coverage and gives a natural dewy finish.

Bold Brows – Thick, bushy, natural and fluffy brows are making a comeback this year. Lamination brow or the soap brow is the latest technique used to make brows look fuller. It creates a thicker looking brow by making the brow hair go upwards, instead of sideways. Use products like the brow pencil, brow wax, brow pomade or the tattoo effect brow marker to groom the eye brows.

