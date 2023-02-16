Life-Insights By Ankur Warikoo

There won’t be a single person who is living their life to the best and without personal problems or professional issues. But after all those struggles, if you are still trying to carry a wide smile on your face, you are a champion. We understand, at times, it gets really difficult to keep going on so but as 42-year-old Ankur Warikoo says, “It’s easier to complain about the things you don’t have than to appreciate the things you do." Ankur Warikoo is a self-help guru with a fan base of over 2 million on Instagram. He is known for discussing life problems with a dash of fun and humour.

https://twitter.com/warikoo/status/1287718833847971840?lang=ca

Unlike many who claim to share the best advice on life choices and psychological issues, the former CEO of Groupon India and co-founder of Nearbuy admits that he isn’t an expert in anything. He only empathises with his urban Indian audiences on some common life issues.

Feeling dull the whole day?

Stating some facts, Ankur shared a picture that reads, “You feel shitty about your day? That’s okay. Feel whatever you are feeling- for a second, hour, even a week. Just make it your permanent reality." Later he added in his caption, “It’s okay to feel what you felt. It’s okay to not make that feeling a flawed way of life."

Searching for unique ways to live life?

Ankur shared his three unique ways of living life. The first and foremost thing is the one that most of us would relate to. If “you find it difficult to say ‘NO’", here is the trick. Instead of saying a ‘No,’ ask them if you can say skip the task. Say for example, “Would you mind if I say no?" There will be very few people who will say, “Yes, I would feel bad." Your job is done.

The next thing is to talk to people by taking their names. They will feel that you respect them, which you really do, and that you are listening to them.

If there’s a strong urge to buy something, wait for 30 days. Exactly after 30 days, ask yourself, “Do I still need this as much as I needed it 30 days ago?" Most likely you will find that you don’t need that. Your money is saved.

Don’t have a plan in life?

Life also comes to a point where it feels like you don’t have any plans. If you follow Ankur, he will sort this situation as well, in the best possible way. Yes, you read it right. Ankur says, “Not having a plan is the best plan." Further he adds in his caption, “Having habits that make you win daily is the best plan in the absence of that plan."

In the year 2021, Ankur launched his first book which was titled, Do Epic Shit, which he dedicated to “the failures and the roadblocks" in his career. And this year he is back with another book which is titled, Get epic shit done.

