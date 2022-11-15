Lifestyle and Dietary Changes to Keep Heart Diseases at Bay

Your heart is a complex organ that works constantly to keep the body supplied with oxygenated blood. A healthy heart means a healthy body, which is why it is critical to look after it. It is much easier to prevent illness than to recover from it and this holds all the more importance when it comes to heart health. Several health conditions, your lifestyle, age and family history can add to the risk for heart disease.

Among the numerous factors affecting heart health, there are some lifestyle changes that we can implement to reduce the maximum risk of cardiovascular diseases. And in this article, we are talking about such lifestyle implementations to keep cardiac problems at bay.

Get active

To maintain a healthy heart, exercise is necessary. Similar to how exercise helps you gain muscle, it also strengthens your heart. The American Heart Association advises either 75 minutes of intense activity (like running or aerobics) or 150 minutes of moderate exercise (like brisk walking, swimming, or biking) each week. Additionally, incorporate exercise into your daily routines and, if you work at a desk, take frequent breaks to stretch or go for a walk.

Consume healthy fats instead of unhealthy ones

Not all fats are considered equal. Foods can contain healthy fats that lower bad cholesterol, increase good cholesterol, and lessen your risk of heart disease, as well as unhealthy fats that clog arteries, make you gain weight, and raise your blood cholesterol levels. Avoid trans fats, which are present in prepackaged meals, margarine, and fried fast food, and limit saturated fats, which are present in butter, high-fat meats, and dairy products. Increase your consumption of healthy fats, which are present in foods like salmon, nuts, seeds, and veggies.

Limit eating salt and oil

Processed food contains a high amount of salt and oil that harms our bodies in many ways. Limited sodium and cholesterol-causing oil help in deterring any heart-related alignments. Limit sodium intake to only 2,300 mg (1 teaspoon of salt). Eat primarily unsaturated fats, like olive and canola oils.

Stop smoking

Smoking, as we know, majorly harms the human body, especially heart health. If you stop or limit it to a minimum, it can control your diabetes and hypertension.

Rest well

It may come as a surprise to learn that sleep contributes to heart health, but it is true. Deep sleep allows your body to enter periods of reduced blood pressure and heart rate, allowing your heart to rest. It also helps to regulate your blood pressure, restores the body, and reduces stress. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults must get seven to nine hours of sleep per night, depending on their age.

Avoid fried food

Instead of fried food, consume boiled, roasted, baked, or poached food. Avoid consuming high calories and fat, mainly saturated and trans fat.

