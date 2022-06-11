Lifestyle Changes Women Need To Follow To Get Rid of Facial Hair

Facial hair growth among women is a common problem and many women deal with it at certain stages of their life. According to Healthline, the reason for the sudden increased facial hair growth in women can be due to the increased levels of androgen hormones, including testosterone, in the body. Though androgen is produced in both men and women, it’s produced in much less quantities in women as compared to men. When the levels of androgen hormones go up in women it causes growth of facial hair.

However, it’s not the hormonal changes in the body alone but food intake and lifestyle also induces facial hair growth in women. Women can get rid of facial hair by making certain lifestyle changes.

Eating too much fish or oily food

Fish contains omega 3 fatty acids, which promote hair growth. Although it is considered a good source of protein, according to some studies, eating more fish increases the testosterone level in women too. High testosterone levels could lead to increase in facial hair.

Excessive use of caffeine

Drinking four-five cups of coffee or more throughout the day can also increase the production of testosterone in the body of women. According to research, if you continue this lifestyle for more than 4 weeks, then it can lead to an increase in testosterone levels.

Too much stress

Excessive stress can be the reason for the growth of facial hair. Due to stress and pressure, the natural hormonal balance of the body can be disturbed. This accelerates the growth of unwanted hair in women.

Smoking and Drinking

The nicotine and alcohol intake due to excess smoking and drinking can lead to hormonal imbalance.

Lack of proper sleep

If you are not able to sleep properly and the body is always tired this can also be a reason for sudden hair growth on the face.

