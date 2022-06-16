Lifestyle Diseases That Put Your Heart at Risk

Heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases continue to remain one of the major health concerns across the globe. Time and again, we have been asked to make changes in our lifestyle in order to maintain good health. This is basically to keep the lifestyle diseases at bay, which eventually lead to deadly cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), if not taken care of timely. According to World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. Thus, it becomes extremely crucial to deeply learn about these sneaky health conditions, which can throw you off guard at any time. In addition, take precautions before it’s too late. Here are a few health conditions that you need to watch out for:

High Blood Pressure

Calling it to be a “silent killer," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease. It is usually called a silent killer because it generally has no symptoms, but is capable enough to affect major organs of your body including the kidneys and the brain. While you can maintain your blood pressure by incorporating certain lifestyle changes, the only way to know that you have high blood pressure is by measuring it.

Diabetes

Diabetes is considered one of the most dangerous lifestyle diseases, which stops making enough insulin in the body. Even if you control your glucose levels, diabetes is capable enough of risking your life of heart disease and stroke. CDC says, “Over time, high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart." In addition, the US health agency informs that people who are diabetic are more likely to have other conditions like high blood pressure and bad cholesterol, which further increases the risk of heart disease.

Obesity

It is a condition of excess body fat. Furthermore, obesity is also linked to high blood pressure, which is well known as a silent killer. Therefore, it is extremely crucial to keep your weight in check as per your Body Mass Index (BMI).

High Cholesterol

The cholesterol levels are linked to coronary heart disease, and as soon as your cholesterol level rises, the risk of CHD also increases. According to CDC, high cholesterol usually shows no signs, and a regular check is the only way to get to know if you have disturbed levels of cholesterol.

