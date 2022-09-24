Lifestyle Tips: 5 Healthy Choices For A Healthy Bowel Movement

Some body functions are so vital to your daily routine and health that they can make or break your day depending on how they go. One of them is a regular, healthy bowel habit which will help protect you from bowel cancer. Constipation and diarrhoea are two undesirable bowel movements. If your colon is functioning right, your strength and health will improve, allowing you to fight off illnesses. So, here are five lifestyle tips for healthy bowel movements to keep you safe and maintain the proper functioning of your colon:

1. Eat a high-fibre diet.

Consuming 25-35 grams of fibre per day is essential for maintaining a healthy colon because fibre keeps you fuller for longer and promotes regular bowel movements. Fibre-rich foods include nuts, seeds, berries, lentils, beans, broccoli, carrots, apples, pears, and peas. Make an effort to incorporate these foods into your daily diet.

2. Increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

To reduce your risk of colon cancer, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. This is partly due to the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in these foods, as well as their high fibre content and the link between diet, weight, and colon diseases.

3. Limit your consumption of processed and red meats.

Saturated fat, which is abundant in red meat and highly processed foods, has been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. Red meat is usually cooked in a way that releases carcinogens and is also hard to digest.

4. Stay hydrated

If you don’t drink enough water, toxins may build up in your body resulting in a disturbed bowel habit. Make sure to consume at least eight or more glasses of water each day so that the waste and toxins may go through your intestines more quickly.

5. Regular exercise

Daily exercise can help you have more bowel movements by stimulating the muscles in the lower section of your digestive system. Exercise also aids in the prevention of constipation by shortening the time it takes for food to pass through the large intestine.

