Liger Promotions: Ananya Panday Aces the Co-Ord Style Game like a Boss

Ananya Panday and her co-star Vijay Devrakonda have been promoting their film Liger in style across the country. Ananya’s style quotient saw an array of chic, cool and fun silhouettes take centrestage.

One silhouette that stood out from other stylish appearances were the cool co-ord sets Ananya sported. Styled by the talented celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, each curated look was carried off with elan by the Liger star.

Ahead of the release of the film, Ananya took to Instagram, and thanked her fans and her co-star Vijay in a heartfelt note, which read: “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. (sic)."

She further wrote: “Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER. Also, an appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you! (sic)."

Here’s a look back at some of the stylish co-ord sets Ananya upped her style game in.

A DENIM DELIGHT

Denim seemed to be the go-to favourite style option for Ananya’s looks during the promotions. Acing denim like a diva, the Source Unknown denim co-ord set adorned by Ananya complemented the star to the T. Featuring a bralette and pants in soft blue, the co-ord is made from 100 per cent cotton which is lightweight and stretchable. The bralette features a plunge V-neckline and thin back strap.

CHECKMATE

Stars make it a point to nail every look be it the fashion runway or the airport runway. Keeping her airport looks chic yet comfortable, Ananya Panday nailed the knitted diamond co-ord set from Lovebirds. The set comprises a monochrome button-down shirt and elastic waisted shorts. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers.

CELEBRATING CRAFTS

The Liger star wore quite a few Indian outfits with a contemporary twist during the film’s promotions. The royal indigo Manish Malhotra ensemble adorned by Ananya is a perfect look for those who love a hint of drama. Paired with a jacket the co-ord set features a bustier and flared pants in royal indigo, which is enhanced with intricate chikankari work.

COLOUR ME BRIGHT

Ananya’s love for knitted co-ord sets continues in this tight-fitting crop top paired with a matching mini skirt. Designed by Elleme, the co-ord set comes in a gorgeous shade of lime. A comfortable yet sexy look to carry, the crop top features an elegant collar in the colour white.

GINGHAM STYLE!

Ananya Panday looks cute in BodyEpisodes’ Ruby set featuring a top, cropped jacket, and pants in duotone patterns. The co-ord set features checks in red and white and looks absolutely stunning and super fresh on Ananya.

