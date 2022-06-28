Lip-Smacking Recipes Made From Brown Rice to Help in Weight Loss

After the coronavirus pandemic, many have become cautious about their health and have started following fitness routines. While exercising and working out play vital roles in the weight loss journey, one can not ignore the fact that what we eat also affects our physique.

In case you didn’t know, brown rice can help reduce fat, thus contributing much to your weight loss process. Brown rice in comparison with white rice has low carbs, calories, and more nutrients that are needed for maintaining weight.

Here are some recipes made from brown rice that are lip-smacking and will also help you lose fat:

Advertisement

Brown rice and dal

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

Water (as required)

Preparation:

Wash the brown rice 3 or 4 times.

In a vessel, add the washed rice with 2 cups of water and leave it to boil.

After 20 minutes to half an hour, check if the rice is cooked.

Once cooked, serve brown rice with yellow dal for a fulfilling and healthy meal.

Pulao

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

Water

Vegetables (According to your preference)

1 teaspoon oil

Dry spices - cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin seeds, cloves, and pepper balls

Half teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Preparations:

Wash 1 cup of rice, 2 or 3 times.

Cut vegetables of your choice like onion tomato, carrot, beans peas, and cauliflower.

In the cooker, add 1 teaspoon cooking oil and dry spices.

Add the onions.

Fry till the raw smell goes away.

Add half a teaspoon of ginger garlic paste.

After some time, add the chopped vegetables and fry for a minute.

Add chopped tomatoes.

Cook till the tomatoes turn into a puree.

Add salt according to taste and red chili powder.

Add the washed rice along with 2 cups of water.

Cover the cooker and let it give 3 whistles.

Once the steam is out, sprinkle pepper powder and serve hot.

Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

Water

Vegetables (According to your preference)

1 teaspoon oil

Garlic and ginger

Soya sauce and vinegar

Preparations:

Just like the previous recipes, wash and boil the rice.

Fry garlic and ginger in oil.

Add the vegetables and cook for a few minutes.

Add soya sauce and vinegar.

In the same vessel, add the boiled rice and mix it well with the vegetables.

Serve hot with coriander or mint.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.