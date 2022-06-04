Liposuction: All You Need to Know About the Fat Removal Surgery

Losing weight is not easy, especially when fat is deposited more on one organ than other. The stubborn fat needs special exercise and lots of efforts, which is not a cakewalk for all. In order to remove such fat, people go for liposuction. Liposuction surgery may be used to remove small pockets of fat that are difficult to reduce through exercise and healthy eating. In most cases, the procedure is performed on the abdomen, thighs, hips, and buttocks, but it can also be performed on other parts of the body. In general, liposuction is performed under general anesthesia.

The following organs are usually treated by liposuction:

Abdomen

Hips

Thighs

Upper arm

Neck

Signs and Symptoms

The most common signs and symptoms associated with liposuction are pain and swelling. Pain is often mild and can be managed with oral pain medication. Swelling is also common and can last for several weeks. It is also important to wear compression garments as directed by your surgeon to help minimize swelling. Other signs and symptoms may include bruising, temporary numbness, and fluid drainage from the incisions.

Things to keep in mind

If you are considering liposuction, you should speak to a licensed plastic surgeon about your goals and expectations. In order to determine if you are a good candidate for the procedure, the surgeon will perform a physical examination and possibly order tests.

You might be asked to wear elastic compression clothing for a few days after the operation to reduce swelling.

In general, it takes two weeks for the treated area to heal completely, but it can also take up to six months for noticeable results to appear, as it takes time to set.

Risks associated with liposuction

Risks associated with liposuction Liposuction is not for everyone. The risks of liposuction increase with age and in most cases, the procedure is not recommended for people over the age of 35. The risks of liposuction also increase for people who have a history of smoking.

For many people, liposuction is a safe and effective procedure. However, a doctor should always be consulted before undergoing the procedure.

