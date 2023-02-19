When it comes to alcoholic beverages, it can be easy to get confused between the various terms used to describe them. Three common terms that are often used interchangeably, but actually refer to different things, are liquor, liqueur, and spirits. Let’s try to get a better understanding of what sets liquor, liqueur, and spirits apart from one another and how they differ in terms of taste, production, and usage.

“They are all categories of alcohol where the key difference is the sugar component and alcoholic percentage denoted by proof or ABV," says Arijit Bose, Head, Countertop Division.

Bose explains the differences between the three

Advertisement

Liquor encompasses all alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cider, and distilled spirits, with alcohol percentages ranging from 3% to 90% alcohol by volume (abv).

Spirits are alcoholic beverages that are produced through the process of distillation. Distillation involves fermenting a liquid to produce a low-alcohol base, which is then purified through a still, such as a pot still or a continuous still, to separate the water and increase the alcohol content. This results in a higher alcohol content compared to the original fermented liquid. Whiskies, vodkas, gin, and tequila are some of the most common types of spirits.

Liqueurs are a type of liquor that are characterized by the addition of sugar and flavors from fruits, herbs, and spices to a spirit. This results in a sweeter, thicker liquid due to the sugar added with a lower alcohol content that is easier to drink. Liqueurs are typically stored in the refrigerator and are commonly used as modifiers in cocktails.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here