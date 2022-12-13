Home » News » Lifestyle » Lisa Haydon Sets New-Age Wedding Fashion Goals in Ridhi Mehra Bridal Couture

Lisa Haydon Sets New-Age Wedding Fashion Goals in Ridhi Mehra Bridal Couture

Actor and model Lisa Haydon turns muse for Ridhi Mehra’s glamorous and transcendental bridal couture collection

Advertisement

By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 16:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Lisa Haydon adorning an ensemble from the Nooreza collection, which marks a decade of fashion designer Ridhi Mehra’s journey.
Lisa Haydon adorning an ensemble from the Nooreza collection, which marks a decade of fashion designer Ridhi Mehra’s journey.

Lisa Haydon is an epitome of grace and bold styles. This wedding season, the actor and renowned supermodel plays the perfect canvas for new-age brides.

To commemorate a glorious decade of Ridhi Mehra, Lisa transforms into a lyrical expression of glamour rooted in tradition in the designer’s first-ever bridal couture collection- Nooreza.

Renowned supermodel and actor Lisa Haydon turns muse for the opulent bridal couture collection - Nooreza by Ridhi Mehra

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Speaking about collaborating with Ridhi Mehra, Lisa Haydon says, “From walking for Ridhi Mehra’s 2014 runway show to the biggest ever couture campaign, I am so proud to celebrate Ridhi Mehra’s 10 years journey wearing her exquisite bridal couture collection - Nooreza. It’s Ridhi Mehra’s first ever bridal couture collection and I am happy I got to be part of her glorious journey."

Adorning her indomitable charm and allure, Lisa Haydon looks enchanting in a regal red lehenga paired with a draped blouse and a hand-embroidered dupatta.

Nooreza is a walk down memory lane featuring styles that transcends time with a contemporary touch of Ridhi Mehra’s design sensibilities. “With our 10th-year celebration collection Nooreza, we wanted to recreate and reimagine some of our most iconic pieces over the years while giving it a touch of contemporary times," expresses Ridhi Mehra.

Ridhi Mehra, the brainchild and force behind the eponymous label, celebrates a decade filled with hopes, dreams, struggles and achievements.Ridhi Mehra, the brainchild and force behind the eponymous label, celebrates a decade filled with hopes, dreams, struggles and achievements.

On collaborating with Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Mehra says, “Lisa Haydon was our first celebrity showstopper to don the very first Ridhi Mehra runway collection back in 2014. Her enigma, her charm and her stunning iconic aura complements our vision of the celebratory Ridhi Mehra woman. Lisa Haydon adorning the Nooreza collection is coming full circle. Bringing this whole collection together with her is a milestone wrapped with nostalgia, pride and gratitude for the glorious days gone by."

Nooreza is a heartfelt depiction of life coming full circle, beautifully woven in the most gratifying bespoke way possible.

Shot at the breathtaking Sheesh Mahal in Haryana, the palatial ambience along with its deep-rooted history and legendary grandeur mirrors the brand’s narrative of glory, nostalgia, memories and celebration.

Lush elaborate lehengas, sensual drapes, elegant sarees, quintessential anarkalis and embroidered jumpsuits form the core narrative of this exclusive bridal couture collection.

Here’s how you can make your wedding day special inspired by Lisa Haydon’s Nooreza looks:

  1. Crafted in charismatic styles, Nooreza is an epitome of artisanal excellence. The collection weaves a new-age bride’s dream on rich fabrics such as tulle, organza, georgette and chiffon.
  2. The collection reinterprets traditional thread work enhanced with multicoloured thread hand embroidery with jewelled enhancements, bright monotone pastel hand embroidery with organza embroidered 3D work and gota appliqué thread work.
  3. Every piece is adorned intricately with a thoughtful blend of innovative experience. Pearls, crystals, and sequins along with the classic resham, dori, beads, cut dana, gota, and zari work feature throughout the collection.
  4. An illustrious colour palette steals the show in hues ranging from sublime ivory to decadent champagne, brilliant yellows and fuchsia, and complemented with tones of radiant reds and intense shades of royal blue.
  5. Lush elaborate lehengas, sensual drapes, elegant sarees, quintessential anarkalis and embroidered jumpsuits form the core narrative of this exclusive bridal couture collection.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: December 13, 2022, 16:21 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 16:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Looks Smouldering In Lilac Bralette And Skirt With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Set Internet On Fire With Their Sensuous Moves In 'Besharam Rang', Check Out The Hot Stills