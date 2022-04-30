LIVE Updates Solar Eclipse 2022: Will Surya Grahan be Visible in India? How to Watch it Online, Effects on Zodiac Signs and Dos and Don’ts

LIVE UPDATES SOLAR ECLIPSE 2022: It is an exciting day for astronomy enthusiasts around the world with the solar eclipse taking place. This celestial event takes place when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. The April 30 solar eclipse will be partially visible from the South and West-South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean. It will be the first of the two partial solar eclipses in 2022. The second one will take place on October 25, 2022.

THE BLACK MOON

Advertisement

Saturday partial solar eclipse is also called Black Moon. According to space.com, it is a rare occurrence and not an official astronomical term.

According to timeanddate.com, “a new moon happens when the moon is fully in shadow from Earth’s perspective, and is the only alignment during which solar eclipses can happen."

WHEN IS NEXT SOLAR ECLIPSE?

The second and last solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25. It will also be partial solar eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN DENMARK

Advertisement

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

For those who are unfamiliar with the celestial/astrological occurrence, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth at precisely the appropriate time. As a result, the moon obscures the Sun, preventing its rays from reaching the Earth. This entire phenomenon is known as a solar eclipse.

Advertisement

Solar eclipses are classified into four types: total, annular, partial, and hybrid. Furthermore, four eclipses will occur in 2022, two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses, the same ratio as last year. Solar eclipses are classified into four types: total, annular, partial, and hybrid.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2022: Date, Time and Effects on Zodiac Signs

Advertisement

WHAT IS A PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Partial solar eclipse occur when the sun and moon are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. The sun gets a crescent shape as though the moon has taken a bite of it. The Moon reflects only the outer part of the shadow called the penumbra on Earth.

WHEN WILL SOLAR ECLIPSE OCCUR?

The Surya Grahan will commence at 12:15 p.m. and finish at 4:07 p.m., according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

According to EarthSky.org, the eclipse will hit its peak phase around 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon’s shadow cone comes closest to Earth’s centre.

Advertisement

The eclipse will last three hours and fifty-two minutes. Because it is a partial solar eclipse, the Sutak period will not be observed in India, and the Sutak period customs will not apply.

ALSO READ: Check Out History, Significance of Rahu, Ketu on Surya Grahan

WILL IT BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

No, it won’t be visible in India, but people can watch it online.

HOW TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE ONLINE?

Several YouTube channels will be Live streaming Saturday’s Partial Solar Eclipse.

One can also watch streaming on the orthographic map by NASA, an interactive Google map, and NASA animation.

One can also watch it live on timeanddate YouTube channel. Here’s the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3xLOICx_fM

The eclipse on April 30 happens only four days before the moon reaches apogee, its furthest point from Earth.

DO’S AND DON’T TO FOLLOW

1. According to NASA, people should use special-purpose solar filters or ‘eclipse glasses’ to protect their eyes. Even during a common day, people are suggested to not look directly at the Sun, without any filter.

2. NASA does not advise using homemade filters or any ordinary sunglasses. According to the space agency, the darkest pair of sunglasses will still transmit far too much sunlight, which can easily damage the eyes.

3. People are suggested to remove their shielding glasses if you have turned your face away from the eclipse or when the eclipse is over.

4. Those with special interest in space events, might want to capture the ring of fire with their cameras. But scientists don’t advise to do so. There are high chances that the concentrated solar rays might cause injury to the eyes of the looker.

5. People who are near or farsighted can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses in order to view the eclipse.

6. Children who are willing to watch the solar eclipse must be under parental supervision.

7. With solar eclipse in place, people are suggested to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.

8. They are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

THE DOS AND DON’TS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should not go out of the house when the solar eclipse is underway. It is said that going out of the house at such a time can affect the skin of the mother and her baby due to the harmful rays of the sun. Pregnant women are suggested to avoid the shadow of the solar eclipse.

Pregnant women should take a bath once the eclipse is over to avoid the ill effects of surya grahan.

Eating food at the time of the solar eclipse is considered taboo. Pregnant women, though, can eat fruit as the health of the baby and the mother has to be prioritised.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects during a solar eclipse. It is a popular belief that using objects like knives, blades, scissors, pins and needles during the eclipse can have adverse effects on the baby.

It is strictly advised not to look at the Sun during the eclipse because its contaminated rays can have a bad effect on the eyes.

At the time of the eclipse, pregnant women can chant the mantras of Lord Surya or they can worship Ishta Dev or Goddess.

EFFECTS ON ZODIAC SIGNS

ARIES

The eclipse is expected to take place in the zodiac sign, Aries. Therefore, people belonging to this sign need to focus more on their health. They can also expect some good news coming their way. Financial conditions may improve. If one is looking for a job, the effect of this solar eclipse will bring better opportunities. CANCER

The solar eclipse will bring positivity to the life of Cancerians. Great professional success is waiting for them on the way. They can also expect happiness and peace in the family. This is a great time for you to jump into new ventures. SCORPION

On the day of the solar eclipse, the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign need to avoid debate and conflicts as they can put you in trouble and result in a defamation case.

SOLAR ECLIPSE AND RAHU, KETU

This eclipse will be “Upchaaya Grahan", and as per astrology, Sutak Kaal is only applicable in “Purna Grahan". The Sutak rules are not followed if the eclipse is “Aanshik" or “Upchaaya". As per the historical story of ‘Samudra Manthan’, when demons took control over all the three worlds, the Devas asked Lord Vishnu for help.

Lord Vishnu asked the Devas to do ‘Manthan’ of ‘Sheer Sagar’ and asked them to drink the ‘Amrit’ that will come out of it. Lord Vishnu also gave a warning to not let the demon drink the Amrit or else they will become undefeatable. The Devas did as Lord Vishnu suggested. A fight between devas and demons for Amrit broke out. And then Lord Vishnu disguised himself as Mohini and made Devas sit on one side while demons on the other. He said that everyone will get Amrit one by one. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.