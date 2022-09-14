Living Room Decor Ideas! Add Warmth To Your Beautiful Casa

Don’t we all want some perfect aesthetic corners in our homes? And just by adding a fireplace to our home can be a step closer to it. It might get a little tricky when it comes to adding something unique to the living room. A magnificent fireplace that acts as the main socialising area may be found in each home. It helps to set the tone for the rest of your residence. Nothing can beat snuggling up with a blanket next to a crackling fire on a winter night; a fireplace would give you all the convenience and warmth you require. And if you think adding a fireplace would be difficult, don’t worry; we are here to help you.

Consider an electric fireplace: Electric fireplaces are available in a range of elegant styles and may instantly update the look of your house. They can also heat a space considerably more quickly and efficiently than typical wood-burning fireplaces, which is useful if you’re wondering how to keep your house warm in the winter.

2. Add some contrasting colours: Choose a colour that contrasts the region from its surroundings to make your contemporary fireplace ideas a prominent point in the room. You can apply living room paint ideas in a colour of your choice on the chimney breast, the surrounding mantlepiece, or just the wall behind the fireplace so that your attention is naturally drawn to the space as you walk into the room. Then, through other items of decor and furnishings, incorporate your selected accent colour.

3. Add a basket of log storage: A log storage basket placed next to the modern fireplace ideas, whether you have a wood-burning stove or not, provides a rustic flavour to a contemporary environment and is an increasingly popular interior choice. To give some comfortable texture to the space, place a linen blanket in the basket. This easy addition will make the fireplace feel welcoming all year.

4. Add some plants: Greens are some of the most versatile decorative elements in a home, and with the appropriate arrangement, they can go practically everywhere, including the fireplace. An indoor garden can provide life to an empty hearth when it is not in use. To create a fireplace-inspired visual pattern, stack several mismatched plants or simply buy a big tall enormous plant and set it inside the hearth.

5. Centerpieces work like magic: A large mirror or piece of artwork hung on the wall is a fashionable technique to make the fireplace the focal point of the space. You want something that sticks out while also fitting in with the rest of the space, such as a piece of art in colours that match your theme. A decorative mirror is a good choice for grey living room ideas.

