Lizelle D'Souza Describes Her Weightloss Journey as 'A Mental Challange'

Famous dancer-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza has taken the internet by storm with her stunning weight loss transformation. Her pictures and social media posts are true inspirations for netizens. The 41-year-old has been sharing pictures from her workout sessions on social media and setting fitness goals with each passing day. On Tuesday, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram showcasing her weight loss journey. Sharing the post, she wrote that weight loss is not just a physical challenge but a mental one as well. Her caption reads, “Weight loss is not a physical challenge. It’s a mental one, little by little, day by day — One pound at a time." In the pictures. she can be seen sweating it out in gym.

Lizelle has lost more than 40 kilos in the last two years.

Earlier during an interview with E Times, Lizelle opened up about her weight loss journey and revealed that she decided to not to take her health lightly in December 2018 during the shoot of Street Dancer 3D. She immediately sought help from her trainer Praveen Nair who started her off with intermittent fasting in January 2019. Lizelle initiated with dieting and went off carbs too. She said, “I followed that for 15 hours and pushed it to 16 hours." As a result, she lost around 15-20 kilos in the first year. From June 2019, Lizelle started weight training along with dieting and intermittent fasting. She is quoted by the portal as saying, “I was weight training, doing intermittent fasting and eating all homemade food. Remo and I made it a point to take evening walks in our building compound. I pushed my intermittent fasting to 18-20 hours and would eat one meal a day."

Altogether, Lizelle has managed to go from 105 to 65 kilos and is aiming to lose another 10 kilos by December 2021. Lizelle’s trainer Praveen called her one of the best transformations.

