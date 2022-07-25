Lizzo Takes Inspiration From Kim Kardashian, Wraps Herself In Similar Balenciaga Caution Tape

Lizzo recently took inspiration from Kim Kardashian as she featured on the cover of Elle UK’s September 2022 issue. The 34-year-old popular musician opted for the SKIMS founder’s Balenciaga tape ensemble that she had donned during the Paris Fashion Week back in March 2022.

Lizzo posted the cover of the magazine on her Instagram profile, which saw her entire body wrapped up in the yellow caution tape customized by Balenciaga.

Highlighted cheeks and glossy lips accentuated her look, meanwhile, curly hair left open rounded off her entire look. In a subsequent video, the Tempo hitmaker also gave fans a quick glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun while creating her caution tape look.

The hilarious video sees Lizzo attempting her signature hook step of the viral song About That Time. It was visible that the singer couldn’t move properly due to the tapes, but that did not stop her from recording the hilarious video.

While sharing it online, Lizzo wrote “I’m a ridiculous human…just steam ‘About Damn Time’ and don’t ask any questions." Take a look at it below:

Kim Kardashian opted for the taped look while attending Balenciaga Winter 22 show that displayed its 360-degree collection in March.

While featuring on the cover of the magazine, Lizzo opened up about her thoughts on fashion and self-image. The musician reflected back on her formative years when she did not think of herself as desirable.

She said, “I know people want to look like me now. But I’m talking about what it was like in my formative years. I wasn’t really set up to believe that I was desirable. For me, being a pop star— part of it is people either want to be you or be with you. And I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualities."

To deal with the situation she adopted the mantra of ‘fake it till you make it’ only to discover that she was attracting a slew of people who considered her beautiful.

According to her, this happened when people began seeing her the way she saw herself. Hence, she doesn’t want to be a token girl in the field of fashion. Instead, she wants to open the door for everyone.

“What about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?" she asked. Lizzo continued, “I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody."

She concluded the interview by adding that she doesn’t want people to suffer as she did in her formative years.

