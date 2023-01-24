Banaskantha district in Gujarat has many places which are of historical importance. Balram Palace is one such place. Years ago, during the reign of Nawabs, a grand palace was built by Nawabs in a jungle, 14 km away from Palanpur, the district headquarter of Banaskantha. This palace was situated in a most peaceful place and it had all the amenities.

Today, this palace is known as Balaram Palace. Many movies and serials have been shot here. People from far-off areas come to see this palace. The shooting of the film Sooryavansham was also done here.

The palace is spread over 13 hectares when Talle Mohammad Khan was the Nawab, his foreigner wife did not like the hullabaloo of the city and was fond of spending her time in a tranquil place. The Nawab used to go hunting and he liked the place. He built a palace, Balaram Mahal, here. The palace was built between 1922 to 1936 and was spread over 13 hectares of land. A Mahadev temple was also nearby the palace.

A swimming pool was built below the palace for privacy. The palace has got the best heritage hotel award four times.

The Balaram Palace was purchased by industrialist Harshadbhai Mehta who spent a huge sum on the renovation of this palace.

Film shooting in the palace

Many films and serials have been shot here. This includes Suryavansham, Dil Hai Tumhara, A New Love Story. Serials like Kangan, Sathiya, Amir and also a Bhojpuri film.

Foreign tourists visit the palace

When Sooryavansham was shot here, this palace was also home to Amitabh Bachchan as he was staying. The shooting of this film continued for one month. After this, Balaram Palace became famous. This palace has a total of 34 rooms. People from far-off areas come to see this palace. Tourists coming from other countries stay here. Even people from Banaskantha come to visit this palace in huge numbers.

Facilities at the palace

People book this palace for organising marriages. The palace has arrangements for indoor and outdoor games for children. It has an open theatre, facilities for a campfire, swimming pool, health club, volleyball, trekking, badminton and cycling. Apart from these, horse riding, jungle safari and camel cart facilities are also available.

Entry fee

Balaram Palace is a pure vegetarian place and the food served here is very popular. The entry fee at this palace is Rs 300. If one wishes to have lunch or dinner at this palace, then the entry fee is reduced.

