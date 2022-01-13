Lohri 2022: How to Greet People 'Happy Lohri' in a Truly Punjabi Way

>Lohri 2022: It is believed that Lohri, which is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, marks the end of winters as per the Hindu calendar and is also linked to the Rabi crop harvesting. Lohri, the festival that ushers in good luck, and prosperity, is celebrated every year with much pomp and fervour in northern India, especially in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

It is believed that Lohri, which is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, marks the end of winters as per the Hindu calendar and is also linked to the Rabi crop harvesting.

It falls between January 12-14 and this year, people are celebrating Lohri on January 13. Men, women, and children, dressed in their best fineries, celebrate the auspicious festival by dancing to the tunes of dhol (Indian drum) and folk songs. Lohri festivities are a great occasion for community gatherings and get-togethers, around the sacred bonfire.

Advertisement

>Also read: Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Photos, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Punjabi to Share

In the evening, devotees collect woods and cow dung cakes. After the sunset, the born fire is lit, and people move around it (in circles) along with their friends and family. At the time of parikrama, it is a tradition to put peanuts, foxnuts, revdi, maize grains, and sesame seeds in the bonfire. It is said that Lohri creates a pleasant atmosphere in the house and the health of the family members remains good, and it also helps in getting rid of the evil eye of others.

Though people usually wish each other by saying ‘Happy Lohri,’ in Punjab, there are various ways of exchanging greetings on this auspicious festival.

Advertisement

>While the most general way is – ‘Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiya’, here are some other ways to wish your loved ones on Lohri:

1 - “Makki de roti te sarson da saag, suraj diyaan kirna, khushiyaan di bahaar, nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag, Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar, mubaarak hove sarkaar Lohri da tyohaar. Happy Lohri"

2 - “Punjabi Bhangra te makhan malai, Punjabi tadka te dal fry, Tuhanu Lohri de lakh lakh vadhai.."

Advertisement

One of the oldest and traditional messages of Lohri greeting is “Sunder mundriye, ho tera kaun vichaara, ho Dulha bhatti wala, ho Dulhe ne dhee vehaai, ho Sadh shakkar paai, ho Bas-bas eh fad 10 rupaiye te agge vadh. Happy Lohri."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.