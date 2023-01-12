Lohri 2023: Delectable Traditional Recipes To Enjoy On The Harvest Festival

Lohri, the Punjabi festival that marks the end of winter, is a celebration of warmth, good harvest and new beginnings. It is a time to gather around a bonfire with family and friends, sing and dance to traditional folk songs, and enjoy a sumptuous feast.

We bring you a selection of traditional Lohri recipes that are sure to warm your heart and taste buds. From the classic makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, to sweet treats like pinni and phuliya, these dishes are perfect for adding a touch of festivity to your Lohri celebration. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or new to Indian cuisine, these recipes are easy to follow and delicious to taste.

So, let’s get started and explore the rich and diverse flavors of Lohri, with some mouth-watering dishes that are perfect for sharing with your loved ones. From appetizers to main dishes, and desserts, we’ve got it all covered. So fire up your stove, and get ready to create some unforgettable Lohri memories with your family and friends.

Paya Shorba Recipe by Manohar Reny Duddi, Executive Chef of Welcomhotel Bella Vista

Ingredients

Mutton Trotters cleaned

Black pepper corns

Green Cardamom

Cloves

Black cardamom

Desi Ghee

Turmeric powder

Garam Masala

Whole onion

Onion Sliced

Tomato

Garlic

Ginger

Salt

Green Chilly Slit

Fresh mint leaves

Method

Wash mutton trotters with wheat flour, vinegar and water for 3-4 times.

Put the trotters in the pressure cooker with whole spices tied in a muslin cloth.

Add one whole onion, turmeric powder and 5-6 cups of water and pressure cook for around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile in a cooking vessel, add ghee.

Add chopped ginger garlic and saute till garlic turns light brown.

Add chopped onion and saute till translucent

Add slit green chillies and put the mutton paya stock from the pressure cooker.

Don’t forget to remove whole onion and muslin cloth from the stock.

Add water if you want your shorba to be thin.

Boil the shorba on medium heat for good 10 minutes with lid on.

Add salt and garam masala.

Serve hot with freshly chopped mint leaves on top.Foxtail Millet Kheer by Executive Sous Chef Shankar Tajne, Hotel Centre Point

Ingredients

Foxtail Millet 100gm

Yellow Moong Dal 30gm

Water 350ML

Jaggery 200gm

Milk 500ml

Cashew 20gm

Pure Ghee 50gm

Cardamom pods 1gm

Raisins 15gm

Almond Flakes2gm

Method

In a pan, melt the pure ghee and add the cashews and cardamom pods.

Cook until golden and set aside. Now heat the ghee in the same pan.

Repeat with the foxnuts until they are golden in color.

Add the moong dal and set aside. Now take a pressure cooker and cook.

By adding water inside for three whistles, you can roast millet and daal.

Now, heat a pan with jaggery and water until the jaggery melts. dissolving and thickening in consistency. Now transfer the cooked millet.

Cook for 3–4 minutes after adding the dal to the jaggery mixture. Lower the heat, add the milk and mix well.

Add the fried cashews, cardamom, raisins, and 5 minutes of cooking time for the kheer.

Serve hot with a sprinkle of nuts on top for garnish and to satisfy your cravings, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Kodre ki Khichdi by Executive Chef Navneet Singh, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Amritsar

Ingredients

3 cupskodo millet

1cup moong daal

1cup vegetables (carrots, beans, Green Peas & potatoes)

2 tbsp Chopped Coriander

2 tbspghee

1 tsp jeera

3 Cloves

1bay leaf

5 tbspgarlic chopped

1" piece Cinnamon

1onion chopped

1tomato chopped

1/3tsp turmeric powder

1 tspred chilli powder

1tsp curry powder

Salt to taste

Method

Soak the kodo millet for at least 4-5 hours & the daal ½ an hour.

Now wash them well and drain the water.

Cook both kodo and daal separately in a cooker as kodo will take more time to get cooked than the daal.

Take a Pan and heat ghee.

Add jeera, bay leaf, cloves and cinnamon

Add garlic and sauté it till it turn golden in colour.

Add onion and sauté till translucent.

Add the mixed vegetables and sauté.

Add tomatoes and cook them on slow flame till they turn mushy.

Once done add the spices.

Now add the cooked kodo and dal.

Mix well, add about 1/2 cup water and pressure cook for a whistle.

Open the cooker after the pressure is released.

Stir and serve with some more ghee garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

