Lohri 2023: Enjoy Some Lip-Smacking North Indian Dishes at These Mumbai Eateries

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated across the Punjab region of India and Pakistan, marking the end of the winter solstice. It is typically celebrated by lighting bonfires, and people typically gather around the fire to sing and dance. Many families also prepare special traditional food to enjoy during the festival. If you are yearning for Makki ki roti, Sarson Ka Saag, Pinni, Rewri and Chikki, head to these restaurants in Mumbai for a sumptuous meal.

Pritam Restaurant

This quintessential eatery servers delicious North Indian Food. With interiors Dhaba-style will make your Lohri evening warmer than a hug as you come over to enjoy their Lohri special menu including Dal Makhani, a classic which is slow-cooked for 14 hours and served piping hot in the company of soft and warm paranthas, kulchas and Lasooni Palak. Whether you are looking for a small bite of Sarson ka Saag or a full belly treat or hot tandoors for that matter, Pritam has got you covered.

Oye Kake

Oye Kake is your place for authentic vegetarian food from Chole Bhature, Dal Makhani to parathas and Malai Koftas. This place offers delicious north Indian food with authentic taste. What’s more, is that the place has a typical Desi Dhaba vibe in the heart of the city and to add in, there are many flavoured Lassis.

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

This place is for non-veg lovers: from chicken Tandoori to Malai Kababs, you can find the most succulent Mughlai kebabs to accompany your butter chicken meal. They also have an impressive spread of seafood, appetisers and mains to choose from. Best complete it with some lassi or mango lassi.

Jai Shree Krishna Lassi

This 80-year-old place is a heaven for lassi lovers. People throng the place and wait in queues for getting a glass of lassi. The Lassis are creamy, authentic and are topped with Malai. Perfect combination with sarson ka saag and make ki roti.

