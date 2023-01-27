Lollapalooza India: Tips On How You Can Ace Music Festival Fashion in Style

With just one day to go, are you ready to head to one of the biggest global music festivals - Lollapalooza India in style? Music festivals over the years have seen festival goers bring their fashion A-game and have set trends with their unique styles. While the classic pair of denims and black t-shirt remains the ultimate favourite, the last couple of years has seen music festivals play the perfect canvas for ‘instagrammable fashion shots’.

Be it influencers or Bollywood celebrities, the fashion angle at the music festivals is and will always be a top priority. With Lollapalooza taking place in Mumbai, and given the erratic weather conditions in the city, it does leave you undecided on what you plan on wearing. Should you carry a bag or will it be too hot for a jacket, here’s a style guide on what you could wear to the music festival.

Advertisement

Comfortably Chic

Even though you want to look your best and celebrate your style on social media post the music festival, it is important to be comfortable in what you put on your body. Comfort should be your number one priority. Why? Because, music festivals usually start in the day and go on till night, so your clothes have to add to your look and not make you feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pick a tie-n-dye flowy cotton dress, you could try one with a halter neckline or one with full sleeves. Cotton co-ord sets in fun colours and prints are a good choice to explore. Shorts paired with T-shirts, cropped tops or knitted tops are fun looks to add to your style. Give an unconventional twist to your festival look, try on wraps that resemble the traditional lungi/mundu but give an illusion of a wrap around skirt. Pair it with your favourite band’s t-shirt or a printed crop top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Try and avoid sleeveless, as music festivals don’t allow one to carry glass bottles, so you might not be able to get your perfume bottle past security. So given that during the day you might sweat, sleeveless outfits can be a put off for you and the people attending the festival.

Live, Laugh, Layer

Mumbai is experiencing winters! Yes, you heard it right, so if you are travelling to the city for the festival, pack a few jackets or hoodies to keep you warm in the evening. Hoodies and denim jackets are easy to carry, so you tie them around your waist during the day and throw them on as soon as it gets chilly in the evening at the music festival. Avoid bulky or fur coats. DO NOT ask your boyfriend/husband to give you the jacket they are wearing, that’s rude and inconsiderate. Carry your own. Cropped cardigans are trending right now, you can pair them over jeans or a tube dress.

What’s So Fanny?

While festivals allow regular sized backpacks and small single compartment bags such as sling bags, handbags and tote bags, it’s ideal that one must avoid carrying bags to music festivals. However, if you still need a bag to keep your phone, cards, sunglasses and money, then the best and stylish option is the fanny pack. Yes, a big hit in the 80s and the 90s, made a comeback. They may or may not be your go-to accessory, but in times like this they are saviours. Nowadays, they come in fun colours and prints to go with your outfit.

Step Up!

You are definitely completing more than 10,000 steps at the music festival. Be it catching an ideal spot to watch your favourite artistes up close or looking for refreshments after you screamed your lungs out to your favourite song, there’s going to be a lot of walking. Hence, your energy depends on what shoes you put on. Sneakers or ballerinas should be your BFFs on the day. Avoid any kind of heels, one because they are torture and second, usually heels tend to sink into the ground if the mud is moist or soft. And you don’t want getting your Louboutins dirty right?

Makeup Shakeup

Keep your makeup minimal and opt for waterproof products so that your look for the day lasts longer. Moisturise your skin properly. Do not forget to carry your sunscreen. Lollapalooza India won’t allow anything that comes in a glass container, so avoid carrying any of your makeup products to the festival. Because you know, makeup doesn’t come cheap and there’s no guarantee you will get it back post the festival. You could keep your beauty blender handy to keep the sweat at bay and it would also fit perfectly in your fanny pack.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here