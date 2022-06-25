London Film Festival 2022: Did You Know Taapsee Pannu’s Coat was Made from Gunny Bags?

Taapsee Pannu who attended the premiere of her upcoming movie Dobaaraa at the London Film Festival 2022, was spotted wearing an uber chic trench coat over a co-ord set. She was accompanied by the film’s director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Pavail Gulati.

Elated to be a part of the film festival, Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a series of images and wrote: Last night here in London …..Thank you for all the love to #Dobaaraa by it’s first ever audience. #LIFF (sic). The actress also took the streets and posed for pictures in her stylish avatar.

The Shabaash Mithu actor’s ensemble was put together by celebrity stylists Devki Bhatt and Krutika Sharma. The highlight of this stylish look was the Dash & Dot’s jute mirror trench coat the actor paired with the brand’s embroidered denim co-ord set. Taapsee accessorised with a gold OH poppi lever necklace designed by Outhouse Jewellery.

Advertisement

So, what’s so interesting about this trench coat? Well, it was made from upcycled jute gunny bags. The trendy and chic coat also featured appliqued hand and mirror embroidery. She paired the minimal coat with a co-ord set made from Tencel denim fabric and was enhanced with multi-colour placement embroidery.

A fun chic ensemble, the co-ord set featured a triangular fitted bralette with multi-colour floral embroidery on soft summer Tencel denim fabric. It included adjustable straps and a smocked panel at the back. The high-waisted denim pants with a tapered fit also featured colourful placement embroidery.

Advertisement

Speaking about the ensemble, celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt says, “The outfit is a perfect mix of East and West, amalgamating the Indian mirror work on the jacket and embroideries on the separates with strong western silhouettes like a trench coat, trousers and crop top. Making it an obvious choice for an event meant to celebrate the two cultures in art."

From bespoke Indian crafts to quirky fluid silhouettes, Taapsee’s style quotient has always been a heady mix of contemporary and traditional styles. There has been a lot of love for embroideries and embellishments in Taapsee’s fashion choices.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Taapsee has included sustainable ensembles in her stylish appearances. In the past, the actor has celebrated sustainable fashion with adorning designs created by Indian designers. In one of her red-carpet appearances, Taapsee wore an upcycled colourful dress made out of brocade scraps designed by Ashwin Thiyagarajan and for a photoshoot the actor posed in a regenerated nylon Econyl bodysuit designed by Bloni Atelier.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.