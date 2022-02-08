Long Covid, Post-Virus Trauma Affecting Sex Life, Says Latest Study

Long Covid has a serious impact not just on physical but mental health too. People are finding it difficult to go back to their work or have a social life like before. Long Covid may have significant consequences on the families and for society too. Many have reported complications during physical relations with their partner.

Dr Om Prakash, Faculty Psychiatry at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, Delhi said that Covid-19 has affected almost all the organs of the body. Due to this, both the physical and mental activities of a person have been affected.

People suffering from long Covid symptoms are facing issues like anxiety, stress, trauma, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while indulging in a physical relationship. Moreover, sudden development of trauma or stress is also seen.

Dr Omprakash says that it is also being seen in some patients that while having sex, these symptoms can appear in one of the partners affected by Covid-19. Many times, it also happens that anxiety, stress, or depression are not usually seen in normal conditions, but as soon as any physical or mental activity is initiated, symptoms of trauma trigger immediately. Covid-19-affected patients can also feel the symptoms in just normal physical activity like getting up, sitting, sleeping, eating, watching movies.

This has been found in the meta-analysis, published in the sexology section on the National Center for Biotechnology Information. In the analysis, the database of 7 studies conducted in America, China, Italy, Turkey, the UK, and Northern Ireland were also included. After a study was done on 64 articles and 6929 people, it was found that people’s ability to have sex has decreased due to Covid-19.

Dr Omprakash further stated that the long Covid symptoms can last for about 2 to 3 months. And, gradually a decline will be seen.

