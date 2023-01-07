Long, Hot Showers May Take A Toll On Male Fertility, Here's Why

A steaming hot water bath after a long and tiring day is one of the most comforting things, especially in the winter season. The hot shower washes away our stress and brings in a sense of calm. While warm water can definitely help elevate our mood, have you ever thought if it has any impact on male fertility?

Testicles are responsible for making sperm and producing testosterone or the male hormone, which leads to changes such as the growth of body hair, the development of muscles, and the deepening of the voice. Testicles are located outside the body cavity and their temperature is meant to be around four degrees cooler than the rest of your body. The lower temperature is important for the organs to function effectively and produce sperm.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, there are certain germ cells present in the testicles that work best in temperatures slightly lower than your normal body temperature. When the temperature in the area is increased by even two to four degrees, which can be due to a hot shower or other reasons, both the production of sperm and testosterone are impacted.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/womens-health/making-fertility-friendly-lifestyle-choices#:~:text=Men%E2%80%94Avoid%20hot%20water%20and,testosterone%20production%20are%20negatively%20affected.

When you pour hot water on yourself during a shower or spend time in hot tubs or jacuzzis, your body temperature is likely to rise. With this, the sperm cells also get overheated which can affect sperm function and fertility.

Hence, it is advised, especially for males, to avoid taking long hot showers and relaxing in the hot tub to avoid reducing your fertility. However, ditching hot showers is not the only lifestyle change you should make. Wearing undergarments, leather pants or bicycle shorts that are too tight can also affect male fertility. These garments bring the testicles closer to the body, which can result in a rise in their temperature. Wearing shorts made of nylon or other artificial fabric can also have the same result. It is better to wear garments with breathable fabric such as cotton so that your genitals remain cool. Also, this helps in keeping infections at bay.

