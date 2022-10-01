Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 On Your Health

When the COVID-19 virus struck, the world people had little idea about the damage it could cause. More than two years later when the pandemic appears to be inching its end, researchers are discovering new facts about the virus and its impact. While most people experience COVID-19 symptoms for about two weeks, for others it has caused a long-term effect on their health. If you or anyone you know was recently infected by COVID-19 infection, watch out for these symptoms of long COVID.

Kidney Damage

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine are exploring the possibilities of how exactly COVID-19 might impact kidney health. So far, they are considering kidney damage might be due to the virus targeting kidney cells, lack of oxygen causing malfunction, cytokine rushed into the body through the immune system causing destruction of kidney tissues, and blood clots in the organ

Heart Health Impacted

When you are first infected by the COVID-19 virus, your immune system produces inflammatory cells and cytokines. While this is helpful for your body, COVID-19 can sometimes cause too much inflammation, or what is also known as a Cytokine storm. This can lead to arrhythmia, myocarditis, blood clots, pericarditis, and in some cases, even heart failure.

Neuropsychiatric Problems

According to a report by Science.org, neurological problems like headache, sensory disturbances, headaches, depression, and even psychosis may continue to impact an individual months after COVID-19 infection. These symptoms are now addressed as a part of Long COVID. Even during the early stages of the spread, patients reported difficulty with memory, concentration, frequent headaches, alterations in skin sensation, and in severe cases, delusion and paranoia.

Cognitive Problems

According to findings published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, there can be lasting cognitive and mental health impacts. These can include trouble recalling words, sleep disturbances, ‘brain fog’, fatigue, and even post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lung Damage

According to researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Centre in the USA, COVID-19 infection can lead to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or sepsis. This can cause lasting damage to the lungs and our respiratory health.

