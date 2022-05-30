Long Working Hours Taking a Toll on Eyes? Try These 5 Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Sight

If you spend major parts of your day staring at a computer screen, you probably must have suffered itchy eyes, redness, light hypersensitivity, or blurred vision. Just like any other part of the body, our eyes also get tired and they need adequate rest. Why do dry eyes happen? The main reason behind it is when you overuse your eyes. It is a common and chronic problem, which can afflict just about anyone at work, provided they keep working on computers for long hours.

Due to eye strain, people may also develop sensitivity to light, find it difficult to concentrate or have a hard time keeping their eyes open. If you are experiencing headaches, burning sensation, watery or dry eyes or blurred vision after long hours of looking at your computer/laptop/mobile screens, you are advised to improve your eye health immediately.

One of the many ways to improve eye health is by performing yoga asanas in your daily routine. You can easily try these five asanas, even during your office hours:

Utkatasana

Join palms to form Namaste at your heart chakra, raise your arms up, bend your knees and slowly lower your pelvis. Make sure your pelvis is parallel to the floor with a 90-degree bend at the knees, and your spine remains erect. Focus your gaze towards your Namaskar. Repeat this exercise 5 times and hold for 30 seconds each time.

Samakonasana

Stand in Samasthithi, your arms should be straight up, and now join your palms, pointing fingers up. Gradually, tilt your upper body forward at your pelvis, make sure you lower the upper body until it is parallel to the ground. Try to keep your legs straight and very slightly, bend at the knees. The back should not be hunched and your spine should be straight. Focus your gaze forward, and hold the position for 30 seconds.

Tadasana

Stand tall with heels together and toes touching the ground. Relax your shoulders down and back. Breathe 5-8 times while actively engaging your leg muscles. It’s a great pose for seniors to keep their postures tall and strong.

Padahastasana

Stand in Samasthithi, exhale and gently bend your upper body, drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Place palms on either side of feet, and now slowly straighten your knees. Try to touch your chest with your thighs. Hold this asana for a few seconds.

Kaliasana

Spread your feet wide with toes pointing at an outward angle. Sit in a low squat position, with your back straight. Lift your arms up, bringing them parallel to your shoulders. Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up pointing towards the sky.

