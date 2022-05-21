Look for These Symptoms that can be a Sign of High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most concerning health issues around the globe. It is a state in which the blood pressure level rises to extreme levels causing severe complications such as kidney diseases and heart attack.

These complications have become a leading cause of premature death in parts of world including India. High blood pressure can be caused by a range of reasons including obesity, stress, and diabetes among others. https://www.webmd.com/

People, whose intake of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium is insufficient, are also at greater risk of developing hypertension. Moreover, if your family members are suffering from high blood pressure, then you are also likely to experience the same. https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/about.htm

Advertisement

Experts suggest that it is possible that you may be suffering from high blood pressure without even knowing it. This is because hypertension doesn’t have any symptoms and doctors advise patients to monitor their blood pressure through checkups and BP machines.

However, if a person has extremely high blood pressure, then some signs may start to show up. If you are having severe headaches, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat or facing vision problems, then it is advised to see a doctor and get your blood pressure checked.

Other symptoms of extremely high blood pressure include difficulty breathing, nosebleed, fatigue and confusion. Some patients may also find blood in their urine due to high blood pressure.

When the blood pressure gets too high, it can cause the arteries supplying blood and oxygen and blood to the brain to be blocked or burst. This can lead to a brain stroke where brain cells die due to lack of oxygen supply. The excess blood pressure in the arteries also causes them to get less elastic which in turn affects the flow of oxygen to the heart and can cause a heart attack or heart failure. In addition, hypertension can also damage kidney in the patient and cause chronic kidney diseases.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.