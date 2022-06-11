Look Your Stylish Best on Your Bachelorette Night with These Essential Tips

Many of us have been dreaming of our perfect wedding ever since we were kids. Amidst all the stress of planning the most special day of our life, it might be possible that we skip a thought about the bachelorette. Although the bridesmaids are solely responsible for putting together all the pieces to make it the most memorable day, you still have the stress to decide what you will be wearing. While your OOTD mostly depends on a few factors like the venue or the theme, thinking about how to style it can still be time-consuming. Considering the same, we have pulled together a few styling tips for your bachelorette party, so that on your last bachelor day you only have one task to do and that is to look perfect.

Prioritise your comfort

Firstly, you must make one thing clear on your bachelorette, you are probably going to party the entire night. And therefore you must slip into something comfortable, which will perfectly allow you to dance throughout. Especially, giving extra thought to the material of your ensemble. As you will be dancing nonstop and after a few hours you might start sweating as well. So you must go for something breezy like cotton, satin or silk.

Match your theme and venue

While standing out should be your first and foremost priority, you should definitely match your theme and bridesmaid to click aesthetically perfect pictures. Matching with bridesmaids doesn’t mean that you wear the same outfit as your girlfriends, instead, you can just match the colour of your sartorial picks. Undeniably, you will be picking your favourite shade, but the suggestion is to go with pastel colours like sky blue, powder pink, and mint green. If the party is at home then going with mini co-ord sets, silk pyjamas, silk robes, or nightwear shorts can be most comforting. If it is in a club or pub, then you must go for bright coloured bodycon dresses.

Choosing footwear

Your footwear must match your ensemble, but again it will be influenced by the factors like venue and theme. If it’s an in-house party then nothing can be better than opting for comfy sliders, but if it is in a club then nothing will look more slaying than your high heels. Just an extra suggestion, teaming sneakers with your bodycon mini dresses is very much in trend. And another reason why this match has an upper edge compared to all is that sneakers are way more comfortable than your high heel. Therefore, sneakers will last you longer on the dance floor compared to your heels.

