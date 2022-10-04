Looking For A Road Trip From Delhi? Save These Destinations For The Weekend

Planning a vacation amidst a busy work schedule is very difficult. But if you’re just looking to catch a breather on weekends or you desperately need a break, a short road trip can help. Here is a list of weekend destinations for those located in Delhi who are looking for a small break.

Surajkund

Surajkund, also known as the Lake of the Sun, is set against the Aravalli Hills. Just 8 km away from Delhi, the drive to Surajkund is easy and quick. There are ruins of a Sun Temple around the circular embankment along with a beautiful garden. Visiting Surajkund in the month of February means that you get to enjoy the famous Surajkund Mela as well.

Lake Damdama

Another location set against the backdrop of the Aravalli ranges, Lake Damdama is about 50 km to Delhi’s south. The area is full of nature-themed resorts and gardens. It is one of the finest places for a short trip near Delhi and Gurgaon. You can reconnect with nature and enjoy the fresh air away from the city pollution. The area is also filled with opportunities for outdoor activities.

Alwar

The distance from Delhi to Alwar is approximately 170 km. Also called the Gateway City of Rajasthan, it is dotted with historical palaces, forts, and shrines. The nearby Sariska Tiger Reserve is one place where you can spot leopards, hyenas, and Indian jackals among other animals. But if you love horror and paranormal, don’t miss out on the infamous Bhangarh Fort as well.

Lansdowne

The ‘Home of the Garhwal Rifles’, Lansdowne is one of the most serene and pristine hill stations in Uttarakhand. This scenic spot is roughly 260 km away from Delhi and is located in Pauri, Uttarakhand, The roads are dotted with trees and rustic buildings. You can enjoy trekking, camping, bird watching, boating, and wildlife safari in the hill station.

Chail

Located near Shimla, this tranquil hill station is around 340 km away from the capital. It’s the perfect place to drive to, as Chail offers a magnificent view of the Himalayan Ranges. It is far less crowded than Shimla, so you can enjoy your short trip peacefully.

