India has a diverse landscape that offers many picturesque and alluring destinations, making every corner worth visiting. Several places are known as lovers’ paradises, offering a romantic ambience. They make it possible for couples to bond better and create timeless memories during their visit. In the mood to take a break with your better half? Here are 5-holiday resorts in the country, where you and your beloved can enjoy a romantic getaway.

The Golden Tusk, Uttarakhand

To plan a date with your partner, you can consider The Golden Tusk in Uttarakhand. Nestled around the lush greenery and serene river Dhelais, the resort resides on the edge of the forest reserve. The resort is only 5 minutes away from Jim Corbett National Park. Situated in the lap of the Himalayas, the cost of a day’s date at this beautiful place can be up to Rs 11,000.

Evolve Back, Karnataka

Evolve Back is listed as one of the most beautiful romantic destinations in South India. The resort situated on the banks of the Kabini river can prove to be the best location to spend quality time with your partner. Featuring scenic views of the river with private pools, spa baths with pampering ayurvedic treatments and luxurious villas, the resort’s one-day rent can be up to Rs 15,000.

Kanha Earth Lodge, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha Earth Lodge is located near Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Choosing this destination can be perfect for planning a date away from the crowd. The rent for one day’s stay in this resort starts from around Rs 24,000.

Treehouse Hideaway Resort, Madhya Pradesh

Situated near Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Treehouse Hideaway is a great location to plan a date. This resort is famous for Valentine’s Day celebrations for couples. To plan a date at Treehouse Hideaway Resort, the rent for one day can be around Rs 27,000.

Aahana The Corbett Wilderness, Uttarakhand

The Aahana Corbett Wilderness Resort, located in Uttarakhand, is also the best romantic destination for a couple’s date. The place is known among the top luxury resorts of Uttarakhand. The rent for staying in this resort starts from Rs 43,000.

