Looking For Delicious Breakfast Options? Make Lip-Smacking Matar Parathas At Home

Parathas are one of the most popular breakfast recipes in North India. The dish is loaded with flavours and is quite filling too. There are various types of parathas, which include potato parathas, onion parathas, gobi parathas and paneer parathas. They are a good way to add some healthy food items to your diet. And one such healthy yet lip-smacking option is matar paratha.

Matar parathas make for a nutritious breakfast option, especially in winter, for both adults and children. If you haven’t tried this dish yet, then read on to find out how you can easily make matar parathas at home.

Matar Paratha Ingredients

Wheat flour – About 400 grams

Green peas – 500 grams

Oil - 2 tsp

Green chilli – 2 pieces

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – As per taste

Salt – As per taste

Green coriander– 1 tsp

Ginger – Optional

Matar Paratha Recipe

Start with taking the wheat flour and adding salt and oil to it. Mix them well.

Now, knead the dough with the help of lukewarm water and keep it aside for 15 to 20 minutes so that it becomes soft.

Then prepare the stuffing of peas for the paratha. Peel off the peas and boil them for some time until they turn soft.

NMix finely chopped green chillies and ginger with the peas.

Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and green coriander to the mixture and mash them well.

Once done, make balls of wheat dough and add the prepared stuffing to it. Then roll the parathas just like chapatis.

Pour some ghee into the pan before adding the parathas to it. Ensure you make the parathas on a medium flame.

Serve the parathas hot with tomato chutney or curd.

