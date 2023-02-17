Do you feel awkward or embarrassed about your dark neck? It is a term used to describe a condition when the colour of your neck is visibly darker than other parts of your body. This is very common among many people. The neck’s skin is prone to darkening due to hormones and skin-related conditions. It can also be noticed in other parts such as your armpits. What looks like a darkening of the neck may turn out to be something else, when you take a closer look. So make sure that you get to the cause of it. That’s why we are going to tell you some easy home remedies, with the help of which you can make your neck’s skin clean, glowing and beautiful.

Gram flour and turmeric: Gram flour is commonly used as an ingredient in homemade packs for skin and hair. It lightens the skin and even cleanses it. Take a few spoons of gram flour and mix it with turmeric. You may add water or curd to it, and mix it to form a thick paste.

Advertisement

Use honey and lemon: Use honey and lemon to get rid of the blackness on the neck area. Mix lemon juice in honey and apply it on the neck, and then wash it using clean water. Do this and the skin of your neck will look clean and glowing.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt has natural enzymes that act with the acids present in lemon to lighten your skin. It also nourishes the skin and makes it smooth. Use two tablespoons of yoghurt and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix them and apply them on the neck. Leave it for 20 minutes, before washing it off with water.

Use potato juice: Potatoes are known for their skin-lightening properties. It helps to get rid of dark patches and evens out your skin tone. Take a small potato and squeeze the juice. Apply the mixture to the affected areas. Dry it and clean it with water.

Use papaya and curd: Clean your neck with the help of raw papaya and curd. In this case, make a paste of the raw papaya. Add curd and rose water to this paste and then apply it on the neck; once it dries, remove it and wash it with clean water. This will provide you with a glowing neck.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here