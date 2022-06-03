Looking for Some June Getaways? Places in Northeast India Nobody Told You About

If you and your partner are fond of nature and adventure, June is an excellent time to visit North-East India. Usually, there isn’t much information about these spots on the Internet. But once you visit these places, you’ll never want to come back.

Let’s get started with these beautiful places in the North East where you can spend some quality time with your partner in June.

Dzuko Valley: Starting with the Dzuko Valley, located on the borders of Nagaland and Manipur, the place is known for its wide range of seasonal flowers, flora, and fauna. It is primarily popular for Dzuko Lily, which is only found in this valley. It is situated at an altitude of 2452 m above sea level.

Bhalukpong: Couples just fall in love with this city of Arunachal Pradesh once they visit it. Its culture and people make you obsessed with this place. The mornings at Bhalukpong are to die for. Bhalukpong is 56 km from Tezpur in Assam and is the entry point to Arunachal Pradesh.

Sangestsar Lake: Located in Arunachal Pradesh, the river is also referred to as Madhuri Jheel because portions of her film Koyla were shot there. The lake was formed after an earthquake. It is so crystal clear that you can see a reflection of any object or person in it.

