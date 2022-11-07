Home » News » Lifestyle » Looking For Something Nutritious? Try This Rajasthani Style Bajra Khichdi Recipe

Looking For Something Nutritious? Try This Rajasthani Style Bajra Khichdi Recipe

Bajra Khichdi takes only 20 mins to get ready. 

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 18:46 IST

New Delhi, India

There is a trend of making Bajra Khichdi, especially in Rajasthan
As winter comes, the desire to eat khichdi increases. Khichdi is not only nutritious but also a food that can warm the heart and make one feel comfortable after a long busy day. The bajra khichdi is wonderful in taste. When served with curd or raita, it becomes a complete meal in a way.

There is a trend of making Bajra Khichdi, especially in Rajasthan and the taste of Khichdi made here is also amazing.  If you are a  Khichdi lover and want to try it in some different flavours, then this recipe can be very useful. Take a look.

Ingredients: 

Millet - 1/2 cup

Moong Dal Yellow - 1/2 cup

Desi Ghee - 1 tbsp

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Cumin - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/4 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Bajra Khichdi full of flavour and nutrients, first soak the bajra in water for 8 to 9 hours. After this, remove the excess water from the millet with the help of a sieve.

Step 2: Now put soaked millet, moong dal, and a little salt in a pressure cooker. Then add 2 cups of water to the cooker and cook them till 4 whistles come in the cooker. After this, turn off the gas.

Step 3: Now take a deep-bottomed non stick pan, put ghee in it, and heat it on medium flame. Add cumin seeds and fry for a few seconds until the ghee melts. When cumin seeds start crackling, add a pinch of asafoetida and turmeric, and mix it well with the help of a ladle.

Step 4: When the spices are roasted, add the boiled millet moong dal mixture and mix it well. After this, add salt to the khichdi and mix it well.

Step 5: Now cook the khichdi for another 2-3 minutes, after which turn off the gas. Your Rajasthani-flavoured bajra khichdi is ready. Now, serve it hot.

first published: November 07, 2022, 18:46 IST
last updated: November 07, 2022, 18:46 IST

