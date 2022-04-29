Looking For Summer Fashion Goals? Palak Tiwari’s Wardrobe is Your Stop

Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari never loses a chance to impress fans with her jaw-dropping fashion outings. Palak, as we all know, is actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter. And, it won’t be wrong to say that she has learned a trick or two from her darling mummy. Be it western or traditional numbers, Palak has the perfect pick for every occasion. Her closet is your one-stopped destination for all things fancy.

If you want to boost your ethnic appearance in a unique way this summer, you might take inspiration from Palak’s ethnic looks. Here it is:

Palak recently wore a peach-coloured lehenga and a golden blouse with a golden border dupatta. This is the perfect summer look that you can easily carry for any festive season or a wedding event.

Another look of Palak’s that won the hearts of fans was this beautiful ombre yellow sharara set. She teamed it with oxidised jewellery.

No one can carry this white-coloured organza saree like Palak. Agree, right? She added the much-needed oomph with a sleeveless green coloured blouse. With this, she carried silver colour earrings and looked drop-dead gorgeous. This can be the go-to choice for a beach wedding.

Lavender is the new black, right? This colour is also perfect for summer. Palak wore a lavender lehenga with silver work done on it. With this, she has carried designer bangles and has kept her hair open.

Another suit set that Palak wore recently was a mustard coloured one. And, oh boy. She looked beautiful. Palak kept her hair open. And, she was good to go.

Palak made her debut with Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee.

She will be next seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which is a horror thriller. The film is based on true events. Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji are part of the film. It is directed by Vishal Mishra.

